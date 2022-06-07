We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
RINDGE — A driver died Monday night in a crash on Cathedral Road near the intersection with Shaw Hill Road, according to police.
The driver was ejected from the 1998 Pontiac Firebird they were driving, and pronounced dead at the scene, Rindge police said in a news release today. The driver’s name was not yet available, as family was still being notified, police said.
An initial investigation determined the Firebird was traveling north at a high speed, and the car collided with a utility pole, shattering the pole and dropping wires onto the road, police said. They said no passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 p.m.
Witnesses told police the Firebird was passing another vehicle when the driver lost control, and the car spun around as it traveled back across the road before striking the pole.
The car then rolled back across the road on its roof, flipped onto its wheels and came to a rest over the embankment of the southbound side of Cathedral Road. At some point in the crash, the driver was thrown from the car, police said.
Rindge police and fire departments and Rindge Rescue were assisted at the scene by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance; Jaffrey Fire Department; Jaffrey Rescue; Jaffrey Police Department; N.H. State Police; the N.H. Department of Transportation and Eversource. Rindge police said Fitzwilliam Police Department assisted in notifying the deceased driver’s next of kin.
The fallen utility pole and wires blocked access to through traffic. The road was closed early this morning while Eversource replaced the pole but had reopened as of 8:30 a.m., according to police.
Rindge police said that the crash remains under investigation and that witnesses with any additional information should contact Officer Ryan Aro at 603-899-5009 or 603-355-2000.
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.