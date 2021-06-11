CHESTERFIELD — A Colorado man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night when the tractor-trailer he was driving collided with another tractor-trailer on Route 9 in Chesterfield, police say.
David Troup, 64, of Commerce City, Colo., was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to an N.H. State Police news release.
Troup’s truck collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Norman Cobb, 59, of Chesterfield near the intersection of Route 9 and Locust Lane around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the release states. State Police believe the crash happened while Cobb was backing his truck into a driveway on the eastbound side of Route 9.
Cobb was not injured in the incident.
Emergency crews had to extricate Troup from the cab of his truck, according to the N.H. State Police news release. Chesterfield and Brattleboro police also responded to the incident, as did fire crews from Chesterfield and Spofford.
Route 9 was closed for approximately five hours while the vehicles and debris from the crash were cleared, the release states.
A photograph attached to the release shows extensive damage to both vehicles. State Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on that damage Friday afternoon.