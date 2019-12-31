Almost a year after a Rindge crash that subsequently killed a New Ipswich woman, the driver of the Tesla that split in half and caught fire that night has been indicted in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Travis Olson, 18, of Rindge, was indicted on a misdemeanor vehicular assault charge on Dec. 20.
On the evening of Dec. 26, 2018, Olson was driving east on Perry Road, between Old New Ipswich Road and North Street, in a Tesla SUV when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree, N.H. State Police Sgt. Sean Eaton said at the scene.
First responders arrived to find both split ends of the Tesla on fire. The batteries powering the vehicle complicated efforts to extinguish the flames, Eaton said.
Olson and another passenger, Chelsea Holombo, 17, of New Ipswich, were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The third passenger, Nina Colasanto, 19, of New Ipswich, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.
The next month, Colasanto died from her injuries arising from the crash, including burns and broken bones that required surgery, according to Jordan Moody, a pastor at Hope Fellowship Church in Jaffrey, of which Colasanto was a member.
Cheshire County Attorney Chris McLaughlin told The Sentinel Monday that an expert investigation into the crash scene was what caused the charge to be levied nearly a year after the crash.
McLaughlin said assistant county attorneys prosecuting the case consulted an expert report that examined the crash, which led to the determination that Olson's behavior did not merit more severe felony charges, such as vehicular manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
“Essentially you look at the conduct resulting in the crash," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin could not specify how fast the Tesla was going, but said speed was the only factor in the crash.
“Speed was a factor, but it wasn’t high, high speed," he said. "… It wasn’t a situation where somebody was going 90 on a back road."
The expert's report was not available at the county courthouse in Keene Monday afternoon.
McLaughlin said Colasanto's injuries and subsequent death were primarily the result of the fire that ensued after the crash, which he noted was exacerbated by the Tesla's battery-powered model.
“The fire was caused based on, my understanding is, the design [of the Tesla]," he said.
Olson is set to be arraigned on Jan. 9, according to the court clerk's office.