The local man who police said last year lost control of his motorcycle, which collided with a truck, killing his fiancée, has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.
Alexander Wrobel, 35, of Marlborough, was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury in January, nearly seven months after the May 7, 2020, crash on Whitcomb Road in Walpole.
His fiancée, Jennifer Washburn, of Keene, was killed when Wrobel lost control of the motorcycle and it crashed into a UPS delivery truck that afternoon, according to N.H. State Police. She was 23.
In his report, State Trooper Daniel Quartulli estimated that Wrobel had been driving over 60 miles per hour west on Whitcomb Road (Route 123). The speed limit on that stretch of road, near Upper Walpole Road, is 35 miles per hour, according to the report.
Quartulli wrote that the UPS truck had been stopped on the side of the westbound lane and was turning into the opposite lane when its driver saw Wrobel approaching. The motorcycle then skidded across the center line, hitting the truck and killing Washburn, who was seated behind Wrobel, the report states.
Quartulli concluded that Wrobel could not have seen the truck sooner than he did, but that the speed at which he was driving and his inability to maintain control of the bike while braking caused the crash.
Wrobel was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for minor injuries, police said at the time, while the UPS driver, Gary Levesque of Marlow, was uninjured. Wrobel — who was convicted in 2009 of a DUI in Vermont, according to court filings — tested negative for all substances after last year's crash, prosecutors said.
He was released on personal-recognizance bail in February 2021.
Wrobel's Keene-based public defender, Monique Schmidt, told Cheshire County Superior Court in September that he had borrowed the motorcycle from a friend earlier on the day of the crash. He'd borrowed the bike before but neither he nor Washburn had ridden on a motorcycle for about a year, Schmidt said.
Wrobel pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a felony, and was sentenced to a year at the Cheshire County jail in Keene. As part of his plea agreement, he must also pay $9,000 to the N.H. Victims' Compensation Program, which provides financial assistance to crime victims and their families. He will also be stripped of his driver's license for seven years, following his jail term.