RINDGE — Police have identified the victim of a fatal vehicle crash Monday night as Aimee LaPointe, 43, of Jaffrey, Rindge Chief Rachel Malynowski said Wednesday.
LaPointe, who was driving a 1998 Pontiac Firebird and did not have any passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told police the Firebird was passing another vehicle on Cathedral Road near the Shaw Hill Road intersection when the driver lost control, and the car spun around as it traveled back across the road before striking a utility pole, smashing the pole and dropping wires onto the road, according to a news release from police Tuesday.
The car then rolled back across the road on its roof, flipped onto its wheels and came to a rest over the embankment of the southbound side of Cathedral Road, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact Officer Ryan Aro at 603-899-5009 or 603-355-2000.