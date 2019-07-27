BRATTLEBORO — He’s slender and slight, with eyes that are welcoming and friendly, his salt-and-pepper beard short and carefully tended. There is also a vibration and intensity about the man, suggesting he’s someone on a mission. Turns out he is.
“I’m a fierce advocate for patients; I’ll do everything in my power to get them what they need,” says the 57-year-old Dr. Louis Josephson, president and chief executive officer of the Brattleboro Retreat since 2016. “I’m personally responsible for everybody here today. I take that very seriously.”
The Brattleboro Retreat, referred to simply as “the Retreat” by many area residents, is one of the oldest continually operating private standalone psychiatric hospitals in the United States. Founded in 1834 as the Vermont Asylum for the Insane, its name changed to the Brattleboro Retreat later in that century to signify new, more humane treatment regimens for those with mental illness.
“It’s a privilege to lead this place,” Josephson says, looking about his high-ceilinged office on the first floor of the main administration building, which was built in 1838 in the Georgian architectural style popular in that day. The structure is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as are most of the main buildings on the Retreat’s campus.
“Many people have sat here in this office, and I hope I can live up to their performances. I want it to be here for another hundred years; I want to leave it a better place,” he says.
He replaced Dr. Robert Simpson Jr., who served as the Retreat’s president and CEO for nine years.
Josephson arrived at the Retreat from Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services in Los Angeles, where he also served as president and CEO. During his time there, he instituted a strategic planning process, opened a new early-childhood autism service, grew the organization’s fundraising efforts and introduced a quality initiative designed to track client outcomes.
“What lured me back from Los Angeles is the potential of this place. If we can get it right, the Retreat will be the best of its kind in the country,” he says, the “back from Los Angeles” referring to the fact that from 2005 to 2013, he was president and CEO of Riverbend Community Mental Health Inc. in Concord. During that time, he simultaneously served as vice president of behavioral health at Concord Hospital. In 2013, he received the New Hampshire Psychiatric Society’s Excellence in Leadership Award for “advancing the care of the mentally ill in New Hampshire through exemplary public service,” according to a news release from the society at the time.
When he took the job in Vermont, he realized that running the Retreat would be no small or easy task. For one, it’s a big place, with a $77 million yearly budget, and a staff of 850 people working in 58 buildings in a setting that resembles a New England college campus scattered over 100 acres. It is the largest employer in Windham County, and approximately 500 people are treated there daily through a wide range of mental health programs and a 119-bed acute-care unit.
Among its many offerings are programs that deal with substance use disorders, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and social anxiety disorders.
Tending to the myriad details required at an institution of the Retreat’s size and complexity requires constant attention, Josephson says.
He arises early each day at the home he shares with his wife, Sandra, in nearby Chesterfield, and with his first cup of coffee in hand, checks overnight shift reports. Some of the news he might already be aware of, as he often visits the hospital late at night to check in on various units. He’s also on call 24 hours a day for emergencies.
Shortly after arriving at his office at 8 a.m., he heads up a daily 15-minute meeting of medical and administrative supervisors — a team of 20 people — and they review and assess issues and problems that must be tended to. In attendance are psychiatrists, nursing supervisors, directors of both infection control and security, as well as the Retreat’s lawyer.
The remainder of Josephson’s day is a steady blend of meetings, phone calls, conferring with staff, fundraising, and duties related to community and legislative affairs.
“I’m not a micro-manager; the people closest to the work have the best solutions to problems,” he says, although he walks daily around the hospital, talking with staff and patients.
“You get the best ideas from the people on the floor,” he explains, although he admits, “There is a bit of white-glove treatment to my visits.”
After leaving the office at about 6, he heads home and often runs five miles a day to decompress.
“I can honestly say that I’ve never been bored for a single day at any of my jobs, not for a minute. The days go by in a second,” he says.
Notes of the father
Josephson was born in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, where his father, Barney Josephson, a noted jazz-music impresario, opened the Café Society in 1938. It was New York City’s first racially integrated nightclub and garnered much publicity because it featured some of the greatest jazz musicians and singers of the era — such luminaries as Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, Big Joe Turner and Sarah Vaughan, according to Barney Josephson’s 1988 obituary in The New York Times.
“I wanted a club where blacks and whites worked together behind the footlights and sat together out front,” he’s quoted as having said. “There wasn’t, so far as I know, a place like it in New York or in the whole country.”
But after his brother Leon, a Communist, was subpoenaed by the House Committee on Un-American Activities — and subsequently found guilty of contempt for refusing to testify — Barney Josephson was criticized by well-known columnists such as Dorothy Kilgallen and Walter Winchell, according to his obit. Business plunged at the Café Society and its second location uptown, and he sold the clubs a year later.
Barney Josephson later opened The Cookery in New York City, a restaurant that featured jazz musicians. It closed in 1984.
Barney Josephson was 60 when Louis was born, and Louis Josephson says it is from his father that he inherited a strong sense of social activism.
Louis Josephson graduated from Tufts University in Massachusetts with a degree in English, and after graduation, was hired by a New York publishing company. He held the job only briefly “because I knew it wasn’t right for me.”
He enrolled in graduate school and earned a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University. He was then hired at the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, where he served as the director of family court. From there, in 2001, he became the assistant commissioner for the Office of Child and Adolescent Services, a branch of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. In this role, he was responsible for strategic planning and regulatory review for New York City’s array of child and adolescent mental health and developmental disabilities programs.
During these years, he earned a doctorate in clinical social work from New York University.
“I’m a lifelong learner. I was craving more training,” he says. In addition to his jobs, he has served as an adjunct faculty member in the areas where he has worked, including Fordham University in the Bronx, NYU in Manhattan and the University of New Hampshire.
“I love to teach,” he says.
He also discovered early in his career an aptitude for administration and budgeting. “I have a head for coming up with systems,” he explains. Those talents eventually landed him at the Center for Preventive Psychiatry in Yonkers. After that, he joined a New York City mental health agency that served the African-American community in Harlem, where he stayed until he took the job in New Hampshire.
High stakes and hope
The adjustment to New England was difficult, he admits, because the size differential of both mental health services and the volume of patients was so vast between New York City and New Hampshire. However, he appreciated that the smaller size enabled him to become closer to patients.
“In Vermont, and in New Hampshire, we can know of every person with a serious and persistent mental health issue,” he says, an important factor for Josephson.
“For me, it’s always been about the patients. I can still remember today all my patients from Brooklyn 30 years ago. The patients are what pushes me to do everything I can.”
Psychiatric care is an especially difficult part of medicine, he notes, because its funding is at the bottom of the health-care food chain, and patients with mental illness still live with a stigma that their illness is somehow their fault, and not as legitimate as ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer.
Yet, at the same time, he explains, adequate mental health care is expensive because it is so labor intensive, requiring a very high patient to staff ratio compared to a conventional hospital. The Retreat’s ratio of staff to patients is one of the highest in the country, he notes, and a full year’s hospitalization for one patient in its acute care facility costs about $350,000.
“How do we fund the place? Medicaid, Medicaid and Medicaid,” he says, with private insurance from patients accounting for just 20 percent of the budget. The Retreat also has a very small endowment, which it has had to spend down over the years to meet urgent infrastructure and maintenance needs.
Because of those ever present funding exigencies, much of Josephson’s time is spent lobbying Vermont legislators for money, advocating for proper mental health care through op-ed commentaries and letters to the editor in local newspapers, and speaking to the media and groups about the need for more funding.
“It is my hope that as we continue to move away from longstanding and irrational views of people with psychiatric illnesses, we will be better equipped to embrace more rational and effective systems to provide them with the care and support they need and deserve,” Josephson wrote in an op-ed piece that appeared in the Brattleboro Reformer last year.
“At least we’re coming to see, albeit slowly, that those who suffer from mental illness and addiction are actually real people,” he continued in his commentary essay, “men and women, girls and boys, who are our friends, family members, colleagues and community members who happen to have illnesses, largely treatable, that affect their brains.”
Josephson says that another major issue in mental health care, besides the shortage of money, is a lack of continuity of services. “We can stabilize patients and get them ready to go home, but then there’s nothing after that, no follow-up, no one is checking in on them. There is no system” to properly accommodate patients after they’ve been hospitalized, he says.
Exacerbating this is that many community hospitals have closed their mental health units due to lack of funds or difficulty finding qualified job candidates with backgrounds in psychiatric care. Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, for example, shuttered its acute-care mental health unit three years ago.
What happens now in many communities, Josephson explains, is that people suffering from acute mental health issues are brought into emergency rooms by paramedics, and there they stay for days or even weeks until mental hospital accommodations can be found for them.
“The emergency room is a terrible place for a mentally ill person,” he says.
“In Vermont, there are 3,000 residents with serious chronic mental health conditions. One half are OK, but what about the other half? We don’t know.”
But despite all of these issues, Josephson remains optimistic and upbeat.
“I love my work; I love the feel of this place. This is our hospital.”