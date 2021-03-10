CHESTERFIELD — Voters passed the entire school district warrant and elected officers Tuesday during drive-thru voting at the town garage.
By a 595-253 margin, residents backed the district’s $8,827,301 proposed operating budget, which is{span} 3.2 percent more than the $8,553,663 budget voters approved last year.
{span}Voters also supported, 532-311, a{span} four-year contract between the district and the Chesterfield Education Association. The agreement carries an estimated increase in salaries and benefits next year of $36,230 and an estimated total increase of $208,764 over four years.
By a 569-278 vote, residents supported adding $10,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, and by a 611-237 vote, they agreed to add $5,000 to the special education/high school tuition fund.
Spending up to $87,200 for roof repairs, to be paid for from the capital reserve fund, won voters’ approval 642-127.
Elected without contest were Ege Cordell to a three-year term on the school board; Gary Winn to a one-year term as moderator; and Fran Shippee to one-year terms as treasurer and clerk.