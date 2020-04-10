To keep the spirit of Easter alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, local fire departments are hosting drive-by parades for kids.
On Saturday, the Easter Bunny is joining members of the Jaffrey Fire Department from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Conant High School at 3 Conant Way.
People can drive by and say hello, according to a Facebook post from the department, but no one is allowed out of their cars.
The Easter Bunny is then hopping over to Troy on Easter Sunday for a ride-along around town with the fire department, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Keene police officers also teamed up with the city's Parks and Recreation Department Friday to deliver supplies for an at-home Easter egg hunt.
Workers were able to make 75 kits to deliver to local kids with the materials originally intended for the annual hunt at the Keene Recreation Center, including eggs, prizes and coloring sheets.