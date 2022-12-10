STODDARD — Before becoming a teacher at James Faulkner Elementary School nearly a decade ago, Amanda Bridges was an outdoor educator, camp counselor and ropes-course manager for the National Park Service.
She found passion in helping kids make connections through reading. When she was working in outdoor-education centers with students or campers, she would often have them overnight, and read them bedtime stories.
It was literally “Because of Winn-Dixie” that her career was blown open, and she felt a need to chase being a classroom teacher. As she read, she explained, she and her campers sat in tears and amazement as they followed the story by Kate DiCamillo.
In “Because of Winn-Dixie,” a young girl is unhappy with her life and befriends a dog. Through her new pet she learns how to make friends and by the end of the story is no longer sad.
It’s a book Bridges went on to name her own kids after. Otis is nine and Opal is almost 4.
“That book just nailed it in for me as far as the way, even though my entire career was around outdoor activities, reading a book together was such an intimate experience of this shared story,” said Bridges, 40, of Stoddard. “... Reading, sharing stories together and discussing literature is probably one of the most magical things that a teacher is privileged to have with a group of kids.”
She was inspired to leave the parks behind and return to school to become a teacher.
Bridges, originally from Swanzey, graduated from Antioch University New England in Keene with her master’s degree in education and earned her New Hampshire teacher certification in 2013.
She started working at James Faulkner Elementary in 2015 after serving as a long-term sub at other schools, and currently teaches fourth and fifth grades.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she drew from her experience as an outdoor educator to shape one piece of it into something wonderful. Unlike other schools that came back in the fall of 2020 in a hybrid model, Faulkner School chose to return fully in person. To relieve the stress of the public health crisis, Bridges proposed taking her students outside.
After getting the go-ahead, she and her students began venturing out onto property next to the school that the town allowed them to use. They trimmed bushes, built benches, hung up hammocks and brought out a chalkboard. This allowed them to be together, while socially distancing, without wearing masks.
“We saw the obstacle, but instead of letting it run over us, I felt really good about finding some creative ways to deal with it,” Bridges said.
That time felt revolutionary, she recalled; where most kids were dealing with masks and sanitization measures, hers were building what would go on to be known as base camp.
“Back then when no one was vaccinated and everything felt scary, we found a way to still let the kids feel like kids and be together outside to make academic growth. A lot of people weren’t able to do that,” Bridges said. “It was really easy to be out there together and kind of forget what was going on in the world.”
During that first fall and well into winter, her students were able to stay outside in their new classroom area. As the holidays approached, they built a campfire and sat around it with their math books, which she said was adorable.
“I feel good about it as far as my career, because you talk to a lot of teachers and that was like the worst year of their life. I also think that my students will look back on it and think, ‘Oh yeah ... that was the year we built base camp and took school outside.’ ”
Bridges believes her work during the pandemic is what led to her nomination and semifinalist finish for 2023 New Hampshire teacher of the year. The annual honor is given by the N.H. Department of Education.
“I was completely floored,” she said, describing how she thought the nomination announcement was a joke after first seeing the email and how she almost deleted it. After reading it again and believing it, she said she felt very humbled that her little school on top of the hill was being noticed by others.
“It helps reinforce for me that we were being pretty alternative and creative with our ways that we chose to take on the pandemic,” Bridges said.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 24 Superintendent Jacqueline Coe said it’s wonderful that the New Hampshire community is noticing Bridges’ hard work.
“Creative, devoted, passionate, innovative, and motivated are all words that describe Amanda Bridges and the traits she brings into the classroom, or very often into her outdoor classroom each day,” Coe said in a June news release announcing that Bridges was a semifinalist.
Now in her eighth year at Faulkner, Bridges said she feels her teaching career has taken on more meaning as she develops a strong relationship with the community. Since Faulkner is a rural school, she teaches students for two or three years and creates what she describes as multi-year connections with families.
Her reason for joining Faulkner in the first place is because she felt like she was stepping back in time there. And she came to realize that the school, like her, really values the outdoors; even in her initial interview, they communicated to her that having gardening skills was a requirement.
In addition to an outdoor garden, the school has overnight wilderness canoe paddling trips for students.
“What this school was doing completely aligned with what I was leaving behind, but didn’t want to,” Bridges said. “I was able to bring my outdoor experience into the classroom.”
