BRATTLEBORO — Children gathered at the Sanctuary of Epsilon Spires on Saturday, ready for an afternoon story time filled with glamour and sparkle. The stories were being read by drag queens, after all.
"We talk a lot at home about gender identity and expression, so when I saw the sign for it ... I thought why not," said Kate Paarlberg-Kvam, 41, of Manchester, Vt., who attended the event with her child, Joey, 7.
The Drag Queen Story Hour — a nationwide initiative started in 2015 in San Francisco to celebrate reading through the art of drag — was one of many in Vermont in recent years.
But Saturday's free event was the first time the queens told stories to the children of Windham County.
"We [bring] an added joy and fantasy to story hours that may not necessarily have been as prevalent before," said Emoji Nightmare, 32, one of the event's drag queens.
Nightmare and fellow queen Nikki Champagne, 27, started the Vermont chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour in 2017, with about 30 events now under their belts statewide.
Most have been done in the northern part of the Green Mountain State, with Nightmare and Champagne being from Cambridge and Winooski, respectively. Champagne — known out of drag as Taylor Small — is a state representative for Winsooki and Burlington, the first transgender person to be elected to the position in Vermont and fifth in the country.
The events are hosted in a variety of spaces, such as libraries, bookstores, schools, museums and other community venues. If hosted in space without a stock of books, the drag queens have their own collection to choose from.
On Saturday, the queens read multiple children's books during the event from 3 to 4:30 p.m., including "C is for Country" by gay rapper Lil Nas X and "Bodies are Cool," which celebrates all body types, by Tyler Feder.
"We’ve repeatedly heard from librarians that our events draw residents of the community that had never attended their events before," Nightmare said in a news release on the event, "and that tells us that offering our program opens doors for them to feel seen and welcomed."
The Sanctuary of Epsilon Spires — a nonprofit center aimed at illuminating the relationships between creative arts, natural sciences and sustainability — hosted the event for local children to engage with LGBTQ+ role models, according to director Jamie Mohr.
"By attending a story hour, children gain positive exposure to different expressions of gender identity in a fun and engaging way," she said in an email, "which will help them to build a healthy foundation for accepting differences in others and themselves."
Nancy Overman, 63, and her granddaughter Kali, 7, were two of about 25 people who came to Saturday's event. Nancy, of Guilford, Vt., said they were there because of their love for books.
"We thought it'd be fun, and I've never been to anything in this center," she said.
Greg and Bethany Duhaime, 45 and 36, of Keene came to story hour with their two kids, Marshall, 6, and Carter, 3.
"I've always been a fan of drag queens. I think they're beautiful and theatrical," Bethany said. "And our oldest child is non-binary, so we're always looking for stuff being put on by the LGBTQ community to help our kiddo claim a safe space. Representation is always a positive."