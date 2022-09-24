From helping run the show in the Cheshire Medical Center ER to providing emergency care in the field, Dr. James Suozzi of Walpole says that when working in a high-stress environment, it’s crucial to exude calm.
Suozzi, 48, is the associate medical director for the Keene hospital’s emergency department and also serves as EMS medical director. In his role for the former, he oversees the emergency room’s daily operations, including policies and procedures for treating patients.
In the latter, Suozzi is responsible for the medical oversight of all EMS services in Cheshire County and also helps teach EMS courses so first responders can obtain or renew their certifications.
On top of his work for Cheshire Medical, Suozzi is also the medical director for the state’s Bureau of Emergency Communications and oversees all of the protocols for 911 calls. Additionally, he is chair of the EMS Medical Control Board, which sets medical care and EMS protocols for the state.
Despite his administrative roles, Suozzi isn’t always behind a desk. In fact, several times a week he finds himself out in the field assisting first responders in emergency situations as an EMS physician. Since 2010, he also has volunteered for the Walpole Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic.
“I’m a much better medical provider than a firefighter. ... They protect me there to make sure I don’t hurt myself,” he joked.
His hands-on medical expertise is also often needed in the emergency department.
“If it’s super busy or a critical patient comes in and we’re on site then it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “I’ll leave the office and help out with resuscitation. It won’t be me coming in to say, ‘I’m going to take over,’ the care is, ‘What can I help with or what do you need?’ ”
It’s critical in a chaotic situation like that, he said, to keep everyone calm.
“There’s a saying like if you’re in a stressful situation or if there’s a cardiac arrest, the first thing you do is check your own pulse,” he said. “I try to lead by example of not looking tense or yelling or being agitated. ... It’s more of a collaborative approach.”
Suozzi also says he enjoys providing out-of-hospital care, and thinks it better informs his work at Cheshire Medical.
“I like working in that austere environment,” he explained. “I also feel that as EMS medical director, it’s important to integrate yourself within the EMS system. It lets you know in real time what’s going on in the system and what the EMS providers need. The ER is chaotic, and when you get out there it’s even more chaotic.”
Many emergencies, such as a cardiac arrest, require first responders to save a life, demanding quick and efficient care from on-scene providers, Suozzi noted.
“My first role if I walk onto a scene is to just say, ‘Hey, what do you need, what can I do?’ Most EMS providers do a phenomenal job caring for patients, and I’m just there to assist.”
To be a successful doctor, particularly in emergency medicine, Suozzi said it takes an impeccable bedside manner.
“You don’t know these people, they’re not in their best place, and you have to have that calming presence,” he said. “I saw what worked by looking at people I work with. I’ve seen some bad interactions ... and I’ve seen good interactions. I kind of modeled my behavior based on how I wanted to be as a physician.”
He said he also took after his father, Joe, who was a firefighter in Suozzi’s hometown and was great at talking to people.
Suozzi grew up in Goldens Bridge, N.Y., a town in Westchester county, alongside his parents, his brother Joe Joe, now 52, and sister Cathy Coseale, now 53. His mother, Gail, worked in the community relations department for the New York Telephone Company.
While a sophomore in high school, Suozzi joined the local fire department alongside his dad and became a firefighter and EMT.
He studied psychology at the University of Colorado Boulder where he met his future wife, Mary, who was studying in the same field. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1999. Suozzi received his doctor of osteopathic medicine at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 2005 and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Connecticut in Farmington in 2008.
While he was pursuing his career as a doctor, Suozzi said Mary was working as a social worker. The two married in 2003.
After finishing medical school, Suozzi and his wife moved to Walpole in 2009 when he accepted a job at Cheshire Medical Center as the EMS medical director and as an emergency medicine physician.
Suozzi, who enjoys activities like mountain biking, skiing and snowshoeing, said they were drawn to the rural community of the town. Together they have son Aidan, 13, and daughter Emmaline, 11.
Emmaline wants to be an actress when she grows up, Suozzi said, while Aidan wants to be a firefighter, following in his father’s footsteps as a first responder, a role in which Suozzi recently earned statewide recognition.
He was honored by the N.H. Bureau of EMS with the Dr. David Connor Memorial EMS Appreciation Award. The “Connor Honor” recognizes someone for “their unremitting and heartfelt dedication to emergency medical services in New Hampshire.”
And in July, he was given a Leadership Recognition Award by Cheshire Medical Center, which is given to those with “outstanding leadership qualities.”
Heather Atwell, communications manager at the hospital, explained that it’s a quarterly award in which the recipient is nominated by peers and the nomination is approved by a senior operations team.
“Most of the time, people who receive the award only get nominated by one or two people,” she said. Suozzi was nominated by five.
Allison Ellia, a physician’s assistant at the hospital, said she’s known Suozzi the entire time he’s worked at Cheshire Medical Center.
“He definitely creates a collaborative approach in the emergency department,” she said. “He’s really the best quarterback that we have for our team.”
He frequently helps out his colleagues, she added, and is always looking for ways to help the line of emergency patients waiting for treatment move smoothly.
“He’s a normal guy,” she said. “There’s no ego, so he’s on the same part of the team as everyone else ... he doesn’t see himself on any pedestal.”
