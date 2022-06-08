Among the dozens of bills Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law this year are some that have largely flown under the radar, like one to increase the penalty for people who neglect to pay turnpike tolls and another to expand the hours for holding games of chance.
The Republican governor has drawn headlines by putting his signature on more high-profile legislation, such as House Bill 1609 to allow an exception for fatal fetal anomalies in New Hampshire’s 24-week abortion ban.
And still to come is his decision on Senate Bill 418, under which people who register to vote on election day without proper identification would be given a special ballot and told to follow up by providing a required ID. If they don’t do so, their vote would be subtracted.
House Bill 1178 is another closely watched measure coming before Sununu. It would prohibit state and local officers from enforcing federal laws or presidential executive orders regulating firearms.
On Tuesday, Sununu released a list of 48 bills he has signed into law this legislative session, including Senate Bill 442, which will take effect next year and allow the state to suspend a vehicle owner’s registration for repeatedly failing to fulfill requests to pay turnpike tolls.
In testimony supporting the bill, N.H. Turnpikes Administrator John Corcoran said a small percentage of motorists ignore months of requests and invoices to pay late tolls.
Under the current system, these drivers can have a hold placed on their registration so that they will be unable to renew it. Under SB 442, the registration can be suspended before it comes up for renewal.
If people can be encouraged to pay their tolls earlier, they will be able to avoid hundreds of dollars in late fees, and the state can escape the expense of mailings and other procedures required in such cases, Corcoran said.
Currently there are 25,000 people whose registration is on hold until they pay the money they owe for turnpike tolls and late fees, he said.
The N.H. Turnpike System is a bureau of the state Department of Transportation. Tolls cover the system's expenses.
“Our goal isn’t to put people in suspension,” Corcoran said. “We’re trying to change the behavior of the customer.”
Sununu has also signed Senate Bill 318, which increases the hours games of chance can be held. The bill took effect when the governor signed it Tuesday.
Under the old law, establishments had to conduct these games between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. the next day. Now they can be played between 8 a.m. and 4 a.m. the next day. New Hampshire establishments offer bingo and table games that are licensed though charitable gaming regulations.
Rick Newman, representing the N.H. Charitable Gaming Operators Association, testified in support of the bill, saying it would help people who would like to play these games but get off work late at night. He said it would also allow establishments to stage earlier gaming, such as a brunch event.