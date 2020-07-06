On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass called out white Americans for celebrating their independence while Black Americans were held in slavery.
“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?” the renowned orator and abolitionist said in a now-famous address in Rochester, N.Y. “I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery.”
Katie Pomper repeated those words Saturday from the bandstand in Keene’s Central Square to a crowd of about 50 or 60 people. Despite the passage of time, she said, Douglass’ indictment still rings true.
“A lot of people don’t realize, don’t understand that not everybody got their freedom on the Fourth of July,” she said.
“A lot of people don’t want to acknowledge the fact that the man that drafted the document that’s supposed to make us free owned slaves, proudly,” she said of Thomas Jefferson. “He was not ready to give them up, because he was concerned about his freedom. About his rights. But not about everybody else’s.”
The Independence Day rally was organized by Pomper and other core members of STAND NH, a new Keene-based group that aims to end systemic racism in the Granite State.
It is one of many anti-racism demonstrations, rallies and vigils held in the Monadnock Region since the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
On Saturday, Pomper, 24, of Keene, talked about growing up Black in the Monadnock Region — including teachers who would put her on the spot during Black History Month and classmates who said “white power” as they passed her in the hall. She called on people to push for change in state and local institutions, from schools to police departments.
“A lot of people tell me that if I don’t like what my country is doing that I need to leave,” she said. “That’s not an acceptable answer. This is America. We change things here.”
Signs carried by rally-goers affirmed that Black lives matter and pointed out the founding contradictions of bondage and freedom. Alyssa Sands, a Keene native now living in Boston, said the Fourth felt like the right time to “stand for those who were left out of the founding documents.” She carried a sign that made the same point.
“Protest is patriotic, and change is patriotic,” she added.
At the southern end of the common stood a small group of anti-war protesters, whose regular Saturday demonstration happened to coincide with the larger rally. Jeff Scott of Chesterfield carried a sign that linked the two causes: HONOR MLK / END WAR, RACISM.
A’ja Hall, 36, of Troy, STAND NH’s executive director, addressed the crowd in a T-shirt with handmade letters spelling out STAND WITH ME.
“What exactly are we celebrating?” she asked the crowd from the bandstand. “What greatness have we accomplished? Because I don’t see it. I don’t feel it. … Are we celebrating Flint? Are we celebrating police brutality?
“ … We cannot celebrate when there is work to be done,” she said. “We cannot celebrate and move forward without acknowledging the horrific past that we have created and have lied about.”
She said Americans should use the Fourth to educate themselves and start making change to bring about true equality.
“When we do have the same independence and equality that every single person has regardless of the color of their skin,” she said, “then we can stand and say, ‘It is our Independence Day.’ Then we can stand and say, ‘Today is the day we celebrate, because we all came together.’ That is our true independence.”
There was a moment of tension minutes later, toward the end of Pomper’s speech, when Bradford Hutchinson of Keene walked up to the bandstand with a sign calling the Black Lives Matter movement “racist.” Several people moved in front of him to conceal the sign, which he raised up, prompting someone to grab a sign to hold in front of his.
An exchange ensued between Hutchinson and Hall, growing heated over several minutes as he said systemic oppression was “only in your mind.” Hall accused him of using white privilege to silence her voice and he called her a racist.
“I was born here,” he said at one point. “You weren’t born here!”
The remark — reminiscent of a racist trope that ostracizes Black Americans — drew immediate responses from Hall and Pomper.
Later, both Hall and Pomper had long one-on-one conversations with Hutchinson, and Hall said he apologized. He sat calmly through the rest of the event.