The Keene City Council has approved a pair of requests related to a proposed downtown food festival, although one councilor questioned whether the event should receive city funding.
The Keene Young Professionals Network plans to host the festival on June 5 in Central Square. The organization didn’t ask for direct funding from the city but rather that Keene cover the costs of services it would provide for the event, using money from its city events account that wasn’t spent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved this request, as well as a separate one to access city property, during its meeting Thursday.
The sole councilor to vote against the funding request was Janis Manwaring, who noted that an event must have been held successfully for two years before it can qualify under Keene’s “city event status.” She expressed concern that other event organizers in the community might ask why the city doesn’t contribute to their events, too.
“I’m on the board for Pathways for Keene, and we did a new event, and we had to pay for everything,” she said of the local nonprofit that promotes active transportation — such as walking or biking — in the city, “even though we have Four on the Fourth year after year after year and have community event status. It just doesn’t feel right to me.”
Councilors approved the funding request 11-1, with Councilors Michael Remy and Michael Giacomo both recusing themselves from the vote due to their roles as board members for the Keene Young Professionals Network. They were not recused from the request for access to city property, which passed unanimously, as that did not have a financial component.
Remy, who has been the Young Professionals’ liaison to the council during the festival discussion, said that the organization will not make any money off the event. He said that at best, KYPN hopes to break even, and that any proceeds from the festival will go to the participating restaurants.
“Neither of us stand to make any financial gain out of this event,” he said of himself and Giacomo. “Nor does the organization itself.”
As proposed, the festival would take place from noon to 5 p.m. and invite restaurant owners to set up booths in Central Square, where they’d hand out samples in exchange for tokens. Cooking demonstrations would be held in the gazebo, and Remy said he’s also looking into including live music and hosting a hot pepper-eating contest.
He said the festival is meant to be a celebration of the city’s reopening after the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19. Remy has stated in the past that if pandemic conditions worsen before the festival, organizers will be prepared to reschedule.
Mayor George Hansel acknowledged that Manwaring was correct that the festival does not qualify for city event status but noted that the Young Professionals aren’t seeking that status. He emphasized that the request was to tap into funds from last year’s budget that had not been used for the purpose they’d been earmarked for.
Councilor Kate Bosley said that while she appreciates Manwaring’s concern with following the rules, the food festival emerged from the city’s efforts to look for ways to help Keene’s economy rebound from the pandemic, and she thinks that affords “some exception to these rules.”
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon reminded councilors that the Young Professionals are still going to need to come up with the money for the rest of the festival. She said the services that the organization is requesting would cost just over $16,000.
“There’s a lot of work to be done for this event,” she said. “And there’s a lot of additional expenses that that will be covering beyond the cost of city services.”