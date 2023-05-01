Downtown Keene café Kristin's Bistro & Bakery, which permanently closed last Friday, will be replaced by an incoming eatery this summer.
Husband-and-wife John and Brittiny Walker plan to open B. Bakes Deli & Cakes (with "B" standing for Brittiny) at 28 Washington St. The couple took over the lease from Marsha Dubois on Monday, who co-owned Kristin's at the location for almost 27 years, much of that time with her daughter, the namesake of the bakery, and more recently with her husband, George.
John Walker said the bakery will prepare lunches and extend into later hours for dinner. Kristin's served only breakfast and lunch.
John said B. Bakes Deli & Cakes has existed for about two years, when Brittiny launched the brand as a home-based business. Brittiny offers specialty cakes, pastries and desserts, but John said the business will focus more on deli foods once it opens in downtown.
"We're looking to create something different with fun-crafted sandwiches, wraps and salads and things along those lines," John said.
John said the couple has been interested in seeing their brand move out of home into a brick-and-mortar format for the past six to eight months, and began looking at the space that housed Kristin's in late March. Kristin's was last opened to customers on Friday.
"We're looking to go in there, start doing some renovations and try to get going early summer," John said, adding that he didn't want to put a firm date on the opening, but is hopeful for a date in mid-July.
The couple is planning largely aesthetic renovations of the space by adding new paint, tables and a bar along one of the walls, John said.
"It'll be a workingman's seat where you're just coming in, need a quick sandwich and watching the news in the background on your lunch break," he said. "It's going to be inviting for every clientele that we're trying to reach."
John is a native of Keene and Brittiny grew up in Rutland, Vt., John said. The couple met in Vermont and moved to Keene about nine years ago. John worked as the regional director for a Texas beer company until March, while Brittiny serves as a teacher for Keene State College's Child Development Center.
All parties declined to share the leasing price of the property, but the Walkers secured a three-year lease of the space with the option to extend.
Kristin and Marsha Dubois started the bakery in the now-closed Colony Mill Marketplace in 1996 and moved into the space on Washington Street in 2005. After the move, the mother-and-daughter co-owners launched a second location in 2011 at 830 Park Ave. known as Kristin's West, while the Washington Street location was known as Kristin's Downtown. The West Keene location is also permanently closed, and the space now houses The Piazza Ice Cream.
Speaking from their home Monday, Marsha and George said Kristin developed the business after she graduated from culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I.
"She wanted to do something, and I said I'd help but I didn't know how much help I could be," Marsha said. "I certainly liked to bake and cook and everything."
Kristin moved to Boulder, Colo., about two years ago to work at a restaurant there, leaving the business to her parents and baker Maureen Clark.
The Dubois couple cited the absence of Kristin's energy and their desire to retire as reasons for closing the bakery. Marsha has enjoyed the years she's crafted cakes and catered baked goods for community groups like the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, she said.
"We've been very blessed and had a wonderful customer base," Marsha said. "If I had to say anything, my biggest reward from all of this is the many wonderful friends and appreciative supporters we've had."
Marsha said the Walkers seemed pleased to continue using the space for the purpose of running a bakery.
"We certainly feel the [Walkers] are going to be friendly and welcome a lot of new faces," Marsha said.
