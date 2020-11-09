CHARLESTOWN — The N.H. Department of Transportation plans to hold a public Zoom meeting later this month about a planned bridge preservation project in town.
The bridge is on Route 12 over the New England Central Railroad. It was built in 1959, and the state agency plans to make any repairs needed to the concrete deck surface, according to David L. Scott, in-house design chief for the department’s Bureau of Bridge Design. DOT also plans to replace the curb and railing on one side of the bridge due to runoff-related deterioration, Scott said in an email.
He said the project will probably start in April 2022.
A DOT news release about the upcoming informational session says the work will likely result in alternating two-way traffic sharing a lane for about four months.
The public Zoom session is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. More information about the project, along with a meeting link, is available at https://bit.ly/38jGCJh.
Anyone who needs assistance or communication equipment because of a disability is advised to contact as soon as possible the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, P.O. Box 483, Concord 03302-0483 or call 271-3222; TDD Access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.