The public is invited to give feedback on the draft of the state’s latest 10-year Transportation Improvement Plan at a meeting in Keene Tuesday evening.
The session is one of 20 the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation is holding across the state. It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Keene Parks and Recreation Department, room 14, at 312 Washington St.
The draft of the 2021-30 plan, as recommended by the N.H. Department of Transportation, is available at bit.ly/2kIMSUq, and the state agency also urges people to view a video and fill out an online survey, both available on that same web page.
People requiring assistance or specific communication equipment due to a disability can contact Sharon Allaire at 271-3344, or at the N.H. Department of Transportation; P.O. Box 483; Concord, NH 03302-0483. TDD access: Relay N.H., 1-800-735-2964.
People who can’t attend the meetings can provide testimony in writing until Nov. 12, addressed to William E. Watson, P.E.; Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance; N.H. Department of Transportation; John O. Morton Building; 7 Hazen Drive; P.O. Box 483; Concord, NH 03302-0483.