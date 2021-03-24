Road work on Route 12 in Walpole and Charlestown is set to resume next month.
The work involves widening and reconstructing three miles of highway from the intersection with Main Street in North Walpole to the intersection with Route 12A in Charlestown, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
The work is scheduled to begin April 5. The contractor, Sargent Corp. of Stillwater, Maine, has set a completion date of Aug. 12, according to DOT.
Alternating one-way traffic will be in place intermittently, and drivers should expect delays, DOT says.
The widened roadway will include 11-foot lanes and 4- to 5-foot shoulders, according to the release. The project also involves an armored slope along the Connecticut River, upgraded drainage, utility relocations and installation of guardrails.
Work on the project was also done in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to DOT.