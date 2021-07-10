The N.H. Department of Transportation wants to know what the public thinks of three intersection warning systems it is installing this month, including two in the Monadnock Region.
The systems are going in at the intersections of Route 9 and Route 63 in Chesterfield and Route 101 and Route 123 in Peterborough, as well as on Route 38 in Pelham.
DOT is specifically targeting rural intersections that it sees as not needing traffic lights, but that have a history of crashes and poor sightlines. The systems use flashing lights to warn drivers on the major road (such as Route 9 in Chesterfield) that a vehicle is approaching the intersection from the minor road (i.e., Route 63).
“Research has shown that [Intersection Conflict Warning Systems] devices can reduce the number of crashes at intersections that do not warrant signalization, and at a lesser cost than signalization,” the department said in a news release. “They are used primarily at rural intersections and provide warnings to drivers that another driver could be entering or crossing the road they are on.”
The department plans to evaluate the sites over a three-year pilot program to make sure the systems are reliable and effective. As part of that, it is asking for public feedback through a brief survey, which can be done at surveymonkey.com/r/55SSSZM.