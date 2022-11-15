PETERBOROUGH — The bridge that carries Route 101 and Route 202 over the Contoocook River will enter the next phase of reconstruction Thursday, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, traffic is scheduled to be shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge and roadway that day or Friday, if there is inclement weather, the department said in a news release Tuesday. The second phase of the $8.5 million bridge replacement project, which began last November, is expected to continue through the winter, according to the release.
Zach Paight, an engineer with the department’s construction bureau, said Tuesday that the project is expected to fully wrap up by next October.
The exclusive left-hand turn lane from Route 101 eastbound to Route 202 northbound/Granite Street will remain closed in order to maintain two-way traffic over the bridge, the release states.
The pavement marking and traffic signal work is expected to cause delays during working hours so motorists should allow for extra travel time or consider alternate routes, according to the department of transportation.
Portable message boards will be used to alert motorists of the upcoming traffic shift, the release states. Those traveling through the construction zone should remain alert and obey all posted signs, the department of transportation said.
