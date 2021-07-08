HINSDALE — Community efforts are underway to help residents affected by Tuesday night's three-alarm fire.
The Hinsdale Community Center at 19 Main St. is collecting donations of summer clothing, paper goods, toiletries, bottled water, nonperishable food, luggage and kitchen supplies for the tenants of the building at 2 Main St. Anyone wishing to contribute can bring donations to the Community Center Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will also accept donations on Saturday, but the hours had yet to be determined. On Sunday, the Hinsdale Farmers Market will be collaborating with the Community Center to accept donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millstream Riverfront Park.
A GoFundMe campaign was also created to aid the fire victims. As of Thursday evening, it had raised $340.
The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Several fire departments responded to the call, and the six residents of the six-unit, three-story apartment building escaped without injuries. On Wednesday, Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said the building appeared to be a total loss, but on Thursday evening, Deputy Fire Chief Tony Benedict said it's unclear if that is the case.
The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing, according to Benedict, who said the fire began on the first floor in the back apartment.
Two cats were rescued from the burning building, but Benedict wasn't sure if any other pets had been lost in the fire.