Domino’s Pizza is slated to reopen at a new location with a drive-thru on Island Street in Keene, the franchisee said Tuesday, after a fire destroyed the chain’s previous location on Main Street this past winter.
Joe Zonfrilli, the franchisee who owns the Domino’s in Keene, said he has signed a lease with the owners of the new building on Island Street next to Colony Mill. Zonfrilli, who lives in Rhode Island, said he aims to have the location — which has not yet been assigned an address — open by Sept. 1 at the latest.
“We’re hoping to get going as soon as possible,” he said. “The crew is dying to get back to work.”
The pizza delivery chain’s former spot at 149 Main St. closed in January after a fire at Cobblestone Ale House destroyed the building the two businesses shared with Piazza ice cream shop and apartments upstairs. Many of the Domino's staff who worked there will also work at the Island Street building, according to Zonfrilli.
“They were pretty devastated [after the fire]; we all were,” he said. “Thank God no one was seriously injured. It was pretty traumatic.”
The new 4,875-square-foot development at the southwest corner of the Colony Mill property is owned by the Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties LLC and includes space for two other businesses.
Representatives from the city and Brady Sullivan Properties have previously said the two-story building is designed to accommodate a bank and a coffee shop, as well as one other business.
A representative from Brady Sullivan did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.