RINDGE — The town has a new pizza restaurant.
A Domino's Pizza opened at 1448 Route 119 earlier this month, according to a June 24 news release from the company. It is owned by franchisee Keith Bell of Vermont, who has other Domino's in New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The Rindge Domino's is designed like a "pizza theater," meaning it gives customers the opportunity to see every step of their pizza being made, the release says.
“These are hard times, but we want local residents to know that we’re here to serve them,” Bell said in the release.
The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. People looking to place orders can visit www.dominos.com or call 899-7477.
According to the release, anyone looking to apply for a job at the business can do so at jobs.dominos.com.