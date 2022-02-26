Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill permitting dogs in outdoor dining areas at restaurants.
On Thursday, the Republican governor tweeted a photo of himself and others sitting around an outside table at the 603 Brewery and Beer Hall in Londonderry with two dogs nearby, one raising its front right paw.
“Talk about some PAWSOME news this morning,” Sununu tweeted. “Just signed SB 17 into law to make the rule changes we made back in 2019 permanent and make sure dogs continue to be allowed in outdoor dining areas.”
In 2019, Sununu worked with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to pause outdoor enforcement of the old rule against customers bringing pets, other than service animals, to a restaurant.
He issued a statement on Friday:
“New Hampshire has a proud tradition of supporting our pets and wildlife, and with the signing of this bill there’s yet another reason for pet lovers to visit the Granite State and our amazing local restaurants and breweries!”
Graham Morgan, an employee at Modestman Brewing in Keene, said the 2-year-old microbrewery and tasting room allows customers to have dogs join them on the outdoor patio. The staff will even bring a water bowl over for Fido.
Allowing dogs helps with the walk-in trade, he said. People strolling through downtown with their dog have the ability to stop in and be seated on the Modestman patio, which has outdoor heaters.
He said there have been no major problems.
“Dogs are dogs,” Morgan said. “Like children, some are more well behaved than others.”
The response to the governor’s tweet ran the gamut from those saying the issue was inconsequential and not worthy of his attention, to those who don’t allow dogs near their dinner table and would rather not see them when dining out.
The new law specifies that the dog and the owner have to access the outdoor dining area without going inside the restaurant. Among other things, the dogs must be licensed and vaccinated against rabies. Owners must control their animals, keep them out of the aisles and not feed them from restaurant plates.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, was prime sponsor of Senate Bill 17.