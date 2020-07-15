Several fire departments responded to a second-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in Keene that left a dog injured and caused significant damage, according to the Keene Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the two-story house at 15 Meetinghouse Road around 11 a.m., and smoke was coming out the front door, the fire department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Crews found a kitchen fire on the first floor and were able to contain the flames, but heat and smoke damage filled the rest of the house, the release says.
The residence is still inhabitable, according to Keene Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering, but damage costs are estimated at $100,000.
The fire's cause is under investigation but is not thought to be suspicious, Chickering said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, although one of the residents came home while firefighters were at the scene, according to Chickering.
A dog was rescued from inside the house and taken to the Court Street Veterinary Hospital. Chickering did not know the extent of the dog's injuries.
In addition to Keene, other fire departments that responded to the scene included Swanzey, Gilsum, Westmoreland, Sullivan, Chesterfield, Brattleboro, as well as Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Keene police also assisted. All crews cleared by 2:30 p.m., Chickering said.