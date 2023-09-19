When photographer Jeremiah Ariaz recently spent a year photographing 135 small-town newspapers in his native state of Kansas, he found unused darkrooms, dilapidated buildings, outdated printing presses and office décor encrusted in outdated wood paneling and ’70s aesthetics. He also found a larger, more troubling issue that became the major theme of his latest publication, “The Kansas Mirror: The Fourth Estate in the Heart of America.”






