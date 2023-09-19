When photographer Jeremiah Ariaz recently spent a year photographing 135 small-town newspapers in his native state of Kansas, he found unused darkrooms, dilapidated buildings, outdated printing presses and office décor encrusted in outdated wood paneling and ’70s aesthetics. He also found a larger, more troubling issue that became the major theme of his latest publication, “The Kansas Mirror: The Fourth Estate in the Heart of America.”
“I felt this project was a way to speak about community bonds and how those are so fractured in the world we are living in today,” said Ariaz, a professor of art at Louisiana State University who undertook the bulk of the project during a 2022 sabbatical. “I feel that with the newspaper industry’s collapse over the last 20 years, that’s impacted community ties and the way we engage in our civic democracy. And that democracy has been shown to be more fragile, I think, with the last election.
“I wanted to document these places as a way to visualize what is being lost, not just in Kansas but across the country.”
Ariaz will speak about that loss and what it means for rural communities like the Monadnock Region during a session of Radically Rural, a three-day summit beginning Sept. 26 that aims to celebrate small communities and help leaders in those communities think about what is necessary for their long-term sustainability. His talk will take place Sept. 27, at 12:30 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre Showroom in downtown Keene. Tickets for the free event can be reserved online at radicallyrural.org.
The summit is co-produced by the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel and will feature presentations and discussions covering seven tracks: Arts & Culture, Clean Energy, Community Journalism, Entrepreneurship, All in for Health, Land & Community, and Main Street.
‘From newspapers, about newspapers’
The foundation of Ariaz’s presentation, “The Kansas Mirror,” is a 32-page tabloid-style publication — he describes it as “from newspapers, about newspapers, in a form recognizable as a newspaper” — featuring Ariaz’s photos accompanied by 10 essays authored by small-town editors and reporters he encountered while working on the project.
It comes at a time when the local news industry is fighting for survival. The New York Times reported last year that around 2,500 newspapers — a quarter of the nation’s total — had closed since 2005. Ariaz said he had some difficulty locating all of Kansas’ newspapers because an industry directory couldn’t keep up with all of the publications that were either closing or downsizing to smaller offices.
That created a sense of urgency to Ariaz’s work, as did the fact that the vast majority of newspapers he visited were staffed by long-time employees, many of whom continued only out of a sense of personal identity and commitment to their community.
“Collecting these stories from the newspaper editors has been a really moving experience for me and putting those in print has been a way to create a history of places that I fear might not exist any longer when the people running them today retire,” Ariaz said.
While Ariaz said employees at the small-town newspapers he visited welcomed him warmly, the same couldn’t be said about newspapers in larger communities, which Ariaz describes as those with 40,000 or more residents.
“In those offices, I had a really hard time where I was just completely unable to contact anybody there,” said Ariaz, who in part blamed industry consolidation in larger communities for the lack of public-facing facilities and staff. “I was unable to reach anybody by phone or email, so I would finally just show up to visit and their doors were locked with signs on them about how to contact advertising, but not a way to access these places. Small-town newspapers were really a contrast to that for me.”
Content to keep his focus on smaller newspapers, Ariaz said he is looking forward to continuing his work in Kansas. He plans to next turn his photographer’s eye to the newspapers’ visually rich archives.
“I have only just begun to look at that history in a deep way and I’m very excited to be able to do it,” said Ariaz, who also hopes to photograph more intimately the offices that he was unable to get into beyond the buildings’ exterior.
‘An interesting and unique blend’
For Radically Rural’s organizers, the message of “The Kansas Mirror” fits perfectly with the summit’s programming.
“[The project] says a lot about the journey of local news over time and the direction it is heading now and whether we want to reimagine that moving forward,” said Julianna Dodson, Radically Rural’s director. “It is an interesting and unique blend of the aspects we have; art, culture, journalism, entrepreneurship, the impact on main streets and the list goes on and on. It’s a nice, beautiful blend of the things we like to talk about.”
Terrence Williams has thought a lot about community journalism and its role in rural communities. Currently senior adviser for audience and community engagement at The Sentinel, he was its president and COO for a decade before assuming his new role last April.
“Community journalism is essential to Radically Rural and to communities in general, because I feel that without strong local community news organizations, small, rural communities will struggle,” Williams said in an email. “My hope is that attendees will come away from Jeremiah’s presentation, enthusiastic, and committed to the long-term success of small, local news organizations.”
For his part, Ariaz also has a goal in mind for his audience members.
“I hope they might see a greater value in having a local news source rather than simply a national news source,” Ariaz said. “More and more people get their news from national news outlets which contributes to the polarization in our country.
“There is a difference when there is a small-town newspaper with a local editor whose children your kids might go to school with, who you might see at the diner,” Ariaz continued. “You might disagree with that person, but you are less likely to dismiss that person out of hand if there is a common experience.”
