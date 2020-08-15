Last August, waking up with a runny nose or a tickle in your throat would likely have resulted in nothing more than a trip to the pharmacy for some allergy medication. But in the era of COVID-19, symptoms that once seemed minor might be serious.
So how can people tell the difference to put their anxieties at ease? It’s ultimately up to the patient to figure out, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Because allergy and COVID-19 symptoms significantly overlap, he said, people need to compare their illness to what they’ve experienced before.
“The key to differentiate these from each other depends mainly on the chronicity of the symptoms and ability of the patients themselves to tell these apart — whether they are similar to or different from their symptoms [before],” he said in an email.
Summer allergies are typically caused by pollen from grass, which reaches moderate to high levels throughout the warmer months. Once fall hits, ragweed is the biggest culprit for allergy symptoms.
For both seasons, symptoms include sneezing, an itchy and runny nose, wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing. Other people may experience hives, a swollen face and stomach pain.
For COVID-19, symptoms are similar, such as coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat and congestion or runny noses. Other symptoms — fever or chills, loss of taste or smell and muscle or body aches — are more specific to COVID-19 or another viral disease.
It is possible to have both allergies and COVID-19 at the same time, Khole noted.
If you’re exhibiting symptoms unlike your typical allergies that may be linked to COVID-19, Cheshire Medical recommends staying home except to get medical care. If you wish to see a primary care provider or other physician, the hospital says to call ahead to make an appointment.
If emergency symptoms emerge — such as difficult breathing, persistent chest pain or bluish lips or face — get medical attention immediately by calling 911.
And if you’ve determined your symptoms are allergy-driven but over-the-counter medications aren’t helping, Khole said consults with a doctor can usually be done using telehealth to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
“Obviously, if one develops worsening symptoms that progresses beyond their routine allergies, hospitals and clinics do have arrangements to see these patients in a safe manner,” he said.
But regardless of the illness, Khole said everyone needs to wear a mask when at the doctor’s office or other public places where social distancing is hard to maintain.
“It is known to protect mainly others in case you are transmitting COVID-19,” he said, “and also protects the wearer to some extent from others.”{/div}