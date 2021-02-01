When it comes to the use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, some health experts nationally and on the Seacoast are saying more is better.
Double masking is the latest trending topic. While one mask is good, two might be better.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, it’s true.
“So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci told “NBC News’ TODAY” on Monday. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”
At President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, several people were notably wearing two masks, including Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten. It has also become more common to see people walking around local streets with two masks.
What Seacoast health experts are saying about double masks:
Dr. David Itkin, infectious-disease specialist at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said the use of double masking became of more interest to him because of the emerging variants of COVID-19.
“The UK strain, B117, is now in at least 20 states,” Itkin said. “It has the possibility of becoming the dominant strain here. It is much more readily transmitted. The potential for more people to be infected is there. So, while a single-layer cloth mask provides some protection, adding a second layer will filter the virus better. It seems the big no-no here is to not wear a mask or a single layer. A multi-layer cloth mask with a filter is the least you should be doing. There is increased recognition that a single layer is not as effective, especially with the variants.”
However, Itkin said, people need to realize viruses mutate and change all the time, so the fact that there are variants is not unexpected nor necessarily the cause for undue concern right now. In addition to the UK variant, Itkin reminded there is a Brazilian and a South Africa strain, too.
Martha Wassell, director of infection prevention at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, pointed to Fauci’s comments.
“I can see the benefits of double layers in certain scenarios,” she said. “A mask is intended to prevent your droplets from infecting another person. To a degree, a mask can help to prevent inhalation of virus. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has not taken a stand yet on the use of double masking. Here at Wentworth-Douglass and across the Mass General and Brigham partners, we employ mask protection and eye protection, with great results. We have seen an extremely low rate of infection.”
Wassell said the quality of the mask and how well you wear it make a difference. Loose-fitting masks, for instance, are not as effective. She said most important to her, is that people wear masks in the community.
“What is key here is that there is community compliance on wearing masks, on social distancing and on good hand hygiene,” said Wassell. “People might consider eye protection, too, if they want to get the best protection. You can’t forget the eyes because the virus can enter there, too.
N95 masks are considered the gold standard, but Wassell said they are not recommended for general population use.
“To be effective an N95 mask must fit,” said Wassell. “The ones used in hospitals and other health care are specific to each of us, being fitted by a certified fit tester. So, layering masks might be a good answer. One plausible benefit is that it makes for a cleaner mask. Masks get wet, with condensation and, when wet, viral droplets can get in. So, an added mask on the outside can protect the inner layer better. Also important is to launder and/or dispose of masks frequently.”
“People need to touch their mask as little as possible,” said Itkin. “They should remove them using the ear loops to avoid touching any contaminated surface on the front of the mask. Medical grade (N95) are not recommended for community use. They are intended for the health care setting. And even looking past the supply chain and the need to make sure they are available to health care workers, the masks are not as efficient if they are not properly fitted. Airborne particles can get in through the gaps because it allows ambient air to get inside.”
He agreed the most critical message for people is not to stop following the public health guidelines.
“We do not have a crystal ball,” said Itkin. “So, the most important part right now is to stick with the basics of what we know. We need to wear masks. We need to continue social distancing and good hand hygiene, for as long as it takes to get through this.”
While the CDC hasn’t put forth a recommendation for double masking at this time, it does recommend wearing masks with two or more layers of washable fabric that cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly on the face.
Current CDC recommendations:
Non-medical disposable masks.
Masks that fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face.
Masks made with breathable fabric such as cotton.
Masks made with tightly woven fabric.
Masks with two or three layers
Masks with inner filter pockets.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.