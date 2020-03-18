CONCORD — The N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles is transitioning to phone and online services starting Thursday, while consolidating in-person operations to five locations.
Starting Monday, walk-in services will be done by appointment only and limited to the Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport and Twin Mountain offices, the division said in a news release Wednesday.
All road exams through April 3 are canceled.
The state also announced steps to reduce the need for DMV visits. Twenty-day plates issued on or after Feb. 26 are automatically extended through April 30, and non-commercial driver licenses and identification cards that expire before April 30 are eligible for a six-month extension.
Customers who wish to receive an extension can call 227-4020. To schedule an appointment, call 227-4000.
The extensions do not apply to motor vehicle registrations, which should be renewed through municipalities.
More information, as well as the DMV’s online services, is available at nh.gov/dmv.