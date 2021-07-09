Members of a Keene City Council committee voted Thursday to recommend that the council move forward with a proposal for councilors to undergo training on professional ethics and other topics. But amid questions about a controversial new state law, the training’s focus could be narrowed to initially exclude implicit bias, diversity and inclusion.
During its meeting Thursday night, the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee heard from Councilor Andrew Madison, who proposed that councilors be required to undergo training on these subjects, as well as on professional ethics, sexual harassment and gender sensitivity. But City Attorney Tom Mullins said that a measure included as part of New Hampshire’s recently passed two-year budget casts doubt on whether government institutions may train people on topics related to race and gender.
Among other things, the so-called ”divisive concepts” law bars public employees from teaching “that an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
In addition to being panned by many people and organizations as a measure stifling free speech and academic expression, the law has been criticized as too broad. And despite a clause noting that such topics can be taught in an “objective manner,” the law has left many questioning exactly what it means.
“It’s a very difficult bill to navigate through to determine what is and what is not permissible under the bill,” Mullins said. “The catch phrase that is at the end of the bill essentially says that nothing [contained in the bill] should restrict the objective presentation of these issues. So the question at that point becomes who determines that something is objective?”
Currently, Keene has no mandatory training like what Madison has proposed for councilors, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. Madison previously said there was a voluntary sexual-harassment training session for councilors a few years ago, but that it wasn’t particularly well attended, which is why he’s asking that the training be required.
Madison first proposed the training in a June 25 letter to Mayor George Hansel and the City Council. He said the proposal stems in large part from recent events and movements related to racial and gender equality.
“With the Black Lives Matter protests of last year and the Me Too Movement of a few years prior, I felt it was appropriate for the council to ... take action on that,” Madison, who has represented Keene’s Ward 3 since April, told The Sentinel after last week’s council meeting, “to set an example for the rest of the community by undertaking that training ourselves so that we can identify ways we can better serve our constituents and better work with our city staff, and better work with each other.”
In addition to the potential complications posed by the divisive-concepts law, Dragon said she was unsure about whether the training could be mandated. She said such a change might best be implemented as an amendment to the council’s rules of order to avoid enforcement issues.
Madison had originally proposed implementing the training in 2022 to give the city a full year to determine how to do so. But Councilor Raleigh Ormerod asked if it would be possible to include some of the proposed training topics in the council’s next orientation in January.
Dragon recommended the council move forward with the topics that are not expected to be affected by the divisive-concepts law.
“I recommend sexual harassment and gender sensitivity along with professional ethics,” Dragon said, “only because the implicit bias, diversity, inclusion conversation is going to still need to unfold at the state level before we’re going to be able to implement training of any sort on that.”
Assistant City Manager Elizabeth Fox recommended using the phrase “workplace harassment” rather than “sexual harassment” to allow for a broader discussion.
The three of five committee members present Thursday — Councilors Bettina Chadbourne, Thomas Powers and Ormerod — voted unanimously to recommend that city staff begin the process of implementing the professional ethics and harassment training in the orientation procedure. The motion also included asking staff to investigate the city’s ability to require implicit bias, diversity and inclusion training at a later date.