Polling stations around Cheshire County drew steady numbers of voters with diverse beliefs and experiences during Tuesday's general election, with poll workers indicating stronger-than-usual turnout and thanking volunteers for guaranteeing a smooth voting process.

20221109-LOC-ELECTIONDAY-09

Jonah Rogers, 2, peeks underneath the voting booth while his dad, James Rogers, votes in Monadnock Regional Middle/High School's gym in Swanzey Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Polls around the region

1 of 11
Campaigning in Keene

N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton and Shaun Filiault, Keene Democrats running for N.H. Senate and N.H. House, respectively, campaign outside the Keene Recreation Center, Ward 2's polling place, on Tuesday afternoon. Both were elected.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.