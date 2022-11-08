N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton and Shaun Filiault, Keene Democrats running for N.H. Senate and N.H. House, respectively, campaign outside the Keene Recreation Center, Ward 2's polling place, on Tuesday afternoon. Both were elected.
Polling stations around Cheshire County drew steady numbers of voters with diverse beliefs and experiences during Tuesday's general election, with poll workers indicating stronger-than-usual turnout andthanking volunteers for guaranteeing a smooth voting process.
"[Turnout has] been excellent," said Paul Scheuring, the assistant moderator of the polling place at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center. "Frankly, I don't remember it being this good for the presidential [election] two years ago."
As of about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Scheuring said 1,456 people had cast their ballots at the school. And in Dublin, where residents vote at town hall, about 400 people had done so by 12:30 p.m., according to Judy Knapp, a town selectboard member.
Knapp said from her perspective the number of voters measured close to the 2020 general election as of lunchtime.
"It's just been a zoo," she said. "I'm just excited that there's so many people voting."
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan had said before the election that state officials anticipated a record turnout for a midterm election, as a number of top-of-the-ticket races were "hotly contested" and there was "a lot of enthusiasm among voters" to participate.
Ballots in the Monadnock Region and beyond featured candidates with sharp divisions on issues such as abortion and school funding, as well as what's driving the inflation being felt from the gas pump to the grocery line.
At the Keene Ward 3 polls at Keene Middle School, moderator Cindy McKeon said poll workers had registered almost six pages of new voters by about 2:15 p.m. (with each sheet holding 20 names).
"We had a line this morning out the door waiting for us to open at 8 ... and it's been steady ever since [10:30 a.m.]," McKeon said.
She said Keene officials were taking a new approach with each of the five polling locations by meeting with moderators over Zoom to ensure each place had enough ballots and that voting operations were stable.
But Edward Dunk, a jewelry designer in Walpole, said he was seeking stability among politicians by casting his vote.
"For me, I would like to see some stability, which I don't see coming from the Republican side," said Dunk, 73, who voted for Democratic candidates. "To me, those guys are just making trouble. I don't necessarily like all the candidates on the Democratic side, but I think there's a sense of humanity there that I don't see coming from the other side."
David Bailey, 78, and his wife, Elizabeth, 72, of Keene, said they planned to vote Republican as they entered Keene Middle School. David, a part-time customer service agent for a software company, said they were concerned the U.S. is "leaning towards socialism, and we really don't want that."
"[President Joe Biden] is robbing us; we feel he's robbing the middle class," Elizabeth said. The couple said they vote in every election.
1 of 11
Voting in Dublin
Megan Suokko accepts voters' ballots at Dublin Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Suokko noted a lull in voters between 11:40 a.m. and 11:48, during an otherwise busy voting day. According to election officials, there was a line down the stairwell and out the door when the polls opened that morning.
N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton and Shaun Filiault, Keene Democrats running for N.H. Senate and N.H. House, respectively, campaign outside the Keene Recreation Center, Ward 2's polling place, on Tuesday afternoon. Both were elected.
Margaret Kasschau and Pat Allen of Keene talk to Sue and Paul Henkel, also of Keene, while campaigning for Democratic candidates outside Symonds Elementary School, the polling place for Keene's Ward 4, on Tuesday afternoon, as voters continuously pass by.
Ann Savastano of Keene campaigns for Tom Savastano, a Republican candidate for the N.H. House, and Sly Karasinski, a Swanzey Republican running for N.H. Senate, alongside Richard and Sara Pratt of Winchester outside the polls at Symonds Elementary School in Keene on Tuesday. Richard Pratt, also a Republican, ran for Cheshire County sheriff.
Megan Suokko accepts voters' ballots at Dublin Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Suokko noted a lull in voters between 11:40 a.m. and 11:48, during an otherwise busy voting day. According to election officials, there was a line down the stairwell and out the door when the polls opened that morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Keene
John and Patsy DiBernardo of Keene check in to vote at Monadnock Covenant Church, Keene Ward 5's polling place, on Tuesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Swanzey
Katilin Zlamal helps her son John McMahon, 5, put on a voting sicker after she votes with her children at the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium in Swanzey Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Campaigning in Keene
N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton and Shaun Filiault, Keene Democrats running for N.H. Senate and N.H. House, respectively, campaign outside the Keene Recreation Center, Ward 2's polling place, on Tuesday afternoon. Both were elected.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Dublin
K Vanderbilt, an election official in Dublin, checks Barbara Duckett’s identification before sending her to pick up her ballot and vote at Dublin Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Keene
Selectman Mark Rebillard assists people as they turn in their ballots, and gives them voting sticker as well at Monadnock Covenant Church, Keene Ward 5's polling place, on Tuesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Dublin
Election official Andrew Hungerford checks in Sarah Newell to vote at Dublin Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Keene
John DiBernardo of Keene turns in his ballot at Monadnock Covenant Church, Keene Ward 5's polling place, on Tuesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Voting in Keene
Paul and Janet Schweizer wait in line to check to vote at Monadnock Covenant Church, Keene Ward 5's polling place, on Tuesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Campaigning in Keene
Margaret Kasschau and Pat Allen of Keene talk to Sue and Paul Henkel, also of Keene, while campaigning for Democratic candidates outside Symonds Elementary School, the polling place for Keene's Ward 4, on Tuesday afternoon, as voters continuously pass by.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Campaigning in Keene
Ann Savastano of Keene campaigns for Tom Savastano, a Republican candidate for the N.H. House, and Sly Karasinski, a Swanzey Republican running for N.H. Senate, alongside Richard and Sara Pratt of Winchester outside the polls at Symonds Elementary School in Keene on Tuesday. Richard Pratt, also a Republican, ran for Cheshire County sheriff.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
For some voters, like Shannon Deister, who works in the insurance industry, this election meant more in the wake ofthe U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
"You see commercials [on TV] and you have to explain what abortion is to your 8-year-old," said Deister, 36, of Swanzey, who said she was once a Republican but is now mainly voting for Democrats. "If anyone is talking about not supporting women's rights, I'm not voting for them."
Bryan Hebert, 34, of Rindge voiced a similar sentiment — the Supreme Court ruling "still bugs me a bit," he said.
"[I'm] making sure I'm doing my part in a conservative area to make sure my voice is heard," Hebert, a Democrat, said as he went to vote at Rindge Memorial School.
In Keene Ward 1, voting was at the Michael E.J. Blastos Community Room between Keene Ice and the police department. As the polling place serving Keene State College, a number of students showed up thereto bubble in ballots.
They included Joey Santolucito, 22, of Acworth, who said he voted in the Sept. 13 primary as well as the 2020 presidential election but that this felt like a day with greater consequences.
"This time it's a huge turning point, what this election is going to do for our generation and future elections," he said. "[It's] absolutely necessary to come out each and every time and make our voices heard."
Keene State bused students without personal transportation to the community room as well as Monadnock Covenant Church, the polling place for Ward 5.
"We send a bus captain with each group of students, who stays with them while they’re at the polls to make sure they all get in OK and make sure nobody gets left behind," said Stacy King, an executive assistant in advancement at the college's Alumni Center, who volunteered in the effort.
For Diana Tanudjaja, a jewelry designer in Walpole who immigrated to the U.S. from Indonesia, this election was an important way to embrace her American citizenship. Tanudjaja said she became a citizen five years ago.
"I come from a very dictator[-ruled] country," said Tanudjaja, 58. "My president has always been elected before we even use our right [to vote]. I came here for my daughter and my grandchildren, because it is very important to know you have a voice, and your voice matters."
Local candidates stood outside polling places throughout the region, wielding signs for their campaigns and those of their allies.
"Thanks for voting!" N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, 33, an auto-dealership executive, said to voters leaving Keene Middle School.
Fenton, a Democrat running for N.H. Senate, said Tuesday afternoon that voters appeared to be "galvanized" as his wife, Jackie, and fellow state Democratic Rep. Dru Fox, 68, D-Keene, stood beside him.
Candidates on both sides of the aisle greeted voters to the polls at Walpole Town Hall, though they stood on opposite sides of the entrance to the building. Democratic N.H. Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber was joined by her Republican challenger, John William Winter.
"I respect her [and] we're friendly to each other," Winter, 19, said. "I just think that we disagree on policy and things like that."
As Weber, 70, attempted to hold onto a large sign against strong gusts of wind, she said she wouldn't hazard any guesses about results.
"I'm feeling very glad that election day is finally here," she said. "If you're asking me to make a prediction about the election, I don't do that. It's very hard to tell."
Sentinel staffers Jack Rooney, Ryan Spencer, James Rinker, Hannah Schroeder and Jamie Browder contributed to this report.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.