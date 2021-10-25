A special election will be held Tuesday to fill a vacant Cheshire County District 9 seat in the N.H. House of Representatives.

Democrat Andrew Maneval and Republican Rita Mattson will compete to represent the district, which includes four towns: Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. Polling locations and times are as follows:

Dublin: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dublin Town Hall, 1120 Main St.

Harrisville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harrisville Town Offices, 705 Chesham Road.

Jaffrey: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Station, 138 Turnpike Road.

Roxbury: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Roxbury Meeting House, 3 Middletown Road.

The special election is being held to fill the seat formerly occupied by Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey, who died in June.

