In a Statehouse district in eastern Cheshire County, two Dublin Republicans are challenging two incumbent Democrats from Jaffrey, with the parties sharply divided on issues including education.
Cheshire County District 9 covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury and sends two representatives to the N.H. House for two-year terms.
It’s currently represented by House Majority Leader Douglas Ley and Rep. Richard Ames, Jaffrey Democrats in their fifth and fourth terms, respectively.
Hoping to unseat them are Rita Mattson and Leo Plante, the two Republican challengers from Dublin.
In recent interviews, the four candidates laid out their views on the issues. One thing all agreed on: The choice between the parties is stark.
Education was a key divide, with Republicans Mattson and Plante arguing for an expansion of charter schools and vouchers to support families who choose private schools. Ames and Ley, by contrast, stressed the need for what they see as fairer funding for public schools that reduces disparities between towns.
Plante, 74, a retired investment banker who has taught economics and finance at business schools, said he was drawn to New Hampshire from Virginia five years ago by its low taxes.
“That live free or die thing, it really impacts people,” he said. “… So we want to protect that whole sense of this being a state where you can breathe easily and not have government in your pocket all the time.”
Instead of automatically funneling local tax dollars to public schools, Plante argued the state should let parents choose. For example, each student in Dublin might get a $15,000 voucher, and the family could use that on ConVal Regional High School or instead cover the tuition at a private school.
Plante argued this would lower overall costs, saying private schools and charters can educate students for less. Public schools — which he called “overpriced, bloated and underperforming bureaucracies controlled by teacher unions and feckless school boards” in a written questionnaire published in The Sentinel — should be forced to compete and spend more efficiently, he said, though he still sees an important role for them.
“It’s all about choice, giving people choice, and saving taxpayers a lot of money,” he said.
Plante also criticized Democratic lawmakers for rejecting a $46 million federal grant meant to double the number of public charter schools in the state, which Democrats argued would have cost the state too much to sustain in the long term.
“That’s the clearest example I can think of of how cronyism hurts students and hurts taxpayers,” Plante said, noting that Ley — a Franklin Pierce University history professor — serves as head of the New Hampshire chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, a union.
Last year, a Statehouse ethics committee said Ley should have recused himself from voting on or discussing three bills that could have directly affected union members. The committee also accepted Ley’s explanation that he did not intentionally violate any rules.
“The way I have voted has nothing to do with whether I am a president of a state federation,” said Ley, 62. “If you were to take the time to look back at my historical votes, you would find that I have voted the same way before I was president as I have voted after.”
Mattson, 64, is retired but has worked as a mechanic and, most recently, in production at Teleflex in Jaffrey. She touted her “common sense” and an on-the-ground perspective of what’s going on in the local towns. She said she too favors school choice.
“If they set it up so that the taxes go to the people for school, for the kids to go to … a private school or a charter school or a religious school, whatever, it would make it easier for them,” she said. “I mean, if they send them to anywhere else right now, [that’s] something they have to pay for themselves, even though they’re paying the property taxes to support their local public school.”
But Plante and Mattson’s Democratic opponents said that would draw resources away from the public schools that educate the vast majority of New Hampshire students.
Ley noted that students can already attend public charter schools at no cost.
“As far as private schools go, that’s a choice that you make,” Ley said. “... But it’s not necessarily the requirement or the need of a taxpayer to have to support your choice to send your child to an expensive private school.”
Ley — who as majority leader helps shepherd legislation through the House — said fixing how the state funds public education would be a top priority if Democrats retain control of the Legislature.
New Hampshire’s school-funding system has been debated for decades. The key question is how much of the cost falls to the state government, rather than local school districts.
Critics of the current system say it relies too heavily on local property taxes — creating large disparities between wealthier and poorer school districts.
Last year, a Cheshire County judge struck down the formula, holding that the state wasn’t meeting its constitutional duty to fund an adequate education — the latest in a line of cases dating to the 1990s. That ruling is being appealed. Meanwhile, a study commission established by the N.H. Legislature is due to issue recommendations by the end of the year.
Ames, 76, a retired lawyer, is a member of that commission. If re-elected, he said, one of his top priorities would be to finish the commission’s work and then enact legislation to improve the school-funding system.
A recent draft report, issued by consultants hired by the commission, found that districts with higher poverty rates tended to spend less than better-off districts, and places with less property wealth per student had to impose higher tax rates to fund their schools.
“I very much hope … that we can shift from a system where there is a tremendous difference from zip code to zip code, or school district to school district, that is a function of property tax wealth more than anything else,” Ames said.
As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Ames said he is also well-prepared to work on the next two-year budget and what are sure to be revenue adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ley said another top Democratic priority is a paid family leave bill, which Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed this year because it would have been funded by a payroll tax.
Mattson, by contrast, stressed that now is the time to hold the line on taxes.
“I think my biggest thing is you know the no sales tax, no income tax,” she said. “The free market is huge. We just need to stop with the regulations and let people do their stuff.”
The parties also differed on climate change.
Ames and Ley pointed out that Sununu has vetoed various clean-energy bills passed by Democrats over the past two years, including proposals that would have required utilities to use more solar and aimed to make it economically feasible for businesses to generate more renewable energy on site.
“We’ve got a huge problem worldwide, and we’re not doing enough on that in New Hampshire,” Ames said.
Asked about climate change, both Plante and Mattson instead emphasized keeping the air and water clean.
Mattson said renewable energy is fine as a backup, but not reliable enough to power everything. She would not support changing state law to encourage more alternative energy sources, and said the U.S. has the world’s cleanest air and water.
“People make it sound like CO2 is a bad thing, but we need it to survive,” she said. “Our CO2 emissions in the United States are lower than any country, you know, except for the third world that don’t have any cars or power or anything.”
The concern about carbon-dioxide emissions is that they trap heat and warm the atmosphere, rather than harm air quality. As of 2018, the U.S. was the largest emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases on a per capita basis and second in the world in total emissions, behind only China, according to a United Nations report from last year.
Plante said he would support promoting more clean energy as long as it makes sense economically and does not drive companies to leave the state.
“I support anything that preserves, protects the environment,” he said. “I’m not for stuff like ending the fossil fuels and all that kind of thing. But I do support keeping the environment as clean as possible without ruining our economy.”