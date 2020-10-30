A former state senator is challenging his successor in the N.H. Senate's District 12 in Tuesday's general election.
Incumbent Democratic State Sen. Melanie Levesque of Brookline defeated then-Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, for the two-year term in 2018, after he had held the district's seat for four years. The district includes Rindge, along with New Ipswich, Greenville, Mason, Brookline, Hollis and part of Nashua.
Before securing the state Senate seat, Levesque served in the N.H. House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010, and again from 2012 to 2014.
Avard was also in the N.H. House, from 2010 to 2012.
Here's a look at the candidates:
Melanie Levesque
After years of working for technology companies such as AT&T, Levesque co-founded TCS America Enterprises, a communications consulting company in Brookline.
If she is re-elected, she said her main priority would be fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The state needs to put more emphasis on mask-wearing, according to Levesque, and also increased testing for the virus.
"The quickest way to get our economy started again is by taking the virus seriously and listening to the medical experts," Levesque said in an email.
"If we want our economy and schools to open safely, we must incorporate strategic precautions. We need an all hands-on deck approach to beating the virus," she added.
Businesses and homeowners also need to be supported, and Levesque said this can be done by stimulating the "economic recovery with investments in communications and infrastructure."
Levesque said other areas of interest, which have been highlighted by the pandemic, are health care and education.
"We need to continue driving down the cost of healthcare and fully fund our public schools, which will prevent property tax increases," she said.
And as a small business owner herself, Levesque said New Hampshire must ensure these businesses have the necessary resources to get back on their feet.
To do so, she said she would work with New Hampshire's federal delegation to secure more funding to help those financially impacted by the pandemic.
Levesque added that she has never supported an income or sales tax, and that one of her priorities is to lower residents' tax burden. To help seniors specifically, she wants the Legislature to pass enabling legislation for a property tax exemption.
In her first term, Levesque noted that she helped add $178 million to the state education fund, which in turn helps lower property taxes, she said.
"In the past, the education stabilization fund had been cut each year, downshifting costs to local communities," she explained. "In the senate, I worked to reverse this downshifting by fully funding our education budget."
Kevin Avard
A native of Nashua, Avard is the owner of a small industrial cleaning business in the Gate City.
"I think we need to elect leaders that will work with everyone to find workable solutions to our state's problems," he said in an email. Among other things, he criticized Democrats for bringing a lawsuit against the governor challenging his authority to allocate federal COVID-relief funds, and said he does not like the work Levesque has done in office.
Similar to Levesque, though, Avard said that as a small business owner, he wants to help others in his district's communities. He said he would oppose any business-tax increases.
Avard also wants to lower the cost of health care for Granite Staters by implementing "innovative approaches," such as association health plans (AHPs).
These plans involve groups of self-employed individuals who band together by geography or industry to get health care coverage, just as if they were a single large employer, according to the Department of Labor.
If elected, Avard said, he would also prioritize lowering property taxes.
"The constant creep upwards of our tax bills each year puts great stress on New Hampshire families," he said. "We need to do more to bring more tax dollars back to the local towns if we want to see local property taxes go down."
He agreed with an effort by N.H. Senate Republicans this session to increase education stabilization grants, a form of funding for property-poor towns, and said "this is the kind of action that we need more of."
And like Levesque, Avard said he is against a statewide sales or income tax.