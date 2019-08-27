A subcontractor that says it worked on a retirement community that recently opened in Keene is suing the complex’s owner and the construction company for $342,000.
Wallace Building Products Corp. of Danbury is suing The Prospect-Woodward Home, which is operating as Hillside Village Keene, according to a complaint filed in Cheshire County Superior Court July 20. The suit also names The MacMillin Co. and DEW Construction & Associates, two companies that merged in 2012 but still exist as separate entities.
Most of the facilities within Hillside Village Keene, a massive retirement community on Wyman Road, opened over the summer.
Prospect-Woodward entered into a contract for construction management with MacMillin/DEW in April 2017, according to court documents. Wallace wrote in its complaint that it signed a contract with MacMillin/DEW about four months later.
Wallace completed its work March 29 of this year, the complaint says, but has not received payment in full from MacMillin and DEW because “they have represented that they have not been paid” by Prospect-Woodward.
Chris Tremblay, Wallace’s vice president and chief operating officer, sent a letter to Prospect-Woodward May 7, stating that DEW had not paid in full for its services and announcing the company’s intent to employ a mechanic’s lien.
In court documents, however, Prospect-Woodward objected to the lien “on procedural and substantive grounds” and requested a hearing.
In addition to a couple of technicalities that they argue invalidate the notice of the lien, the lawyers for Prospect-Woodward assert that the existence of a $56 million payment bond removes the need for any lien.
Common in the construction industry, payment bonds are three-way contracts between the property owner, the contractor and the surety (the company authorized to write the bond). The contractor, in this case MacMillin, promises to execute the contract according to specific terms, and the surety agrees to pay damages to all demanding parties if the contractor cannot make its payments.
Typically, a payment bond covers subcontractors, laborers and material suppliers.
Included in the court documents is a payment bond executed between MacMillin, Prospect-Woodward, and Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland on June 16, 2017, for $56,488,241, the same amount as the construction contract.
The retirement community’s lawyers argue that this is more than enough money to cover Wallace’s complaint.
A footnote in Prospect-Woodward’s objection says the payment bond might be a better route than a mechanic’s lien, which is valid only if the general contractor is owed money.
“Here, [Prospect-Woodward] contends that it does not (and may not at any time in the future) owe the general contractor, MacMillin/DEW, any money,” the lawyers wrote, “since the cost to complete MacMillin’s incomplete work, and to repair [its] defective work, exceeds the outstanding contract balance owed to MacMillin.”
This point is not elaborated in the court documents.
Representatives for Prospect-Woodward did not return requests for comment Friday or Monday, and Wallace Building Products declined to comment Monday.
But DEW President and Principal Don Wells said Friday that he wasn’t surprised to receive a call from a reporter.
“There are other lawsuits/liens that will be filed, including one by … MacMillin that will cover all the [subcontractors],” he said.
MacMillin plans to file for its own mechanic’s lien on the property, he explained, and he disputed the allegations in the footnote of the court document. There are some minor issues that need to be resolved, he said, but MacMillin is owed “more than 20 times the work that needs to be completed.”
Wells continued: “We are in negotiations. We expect to have this resolved in the very near future. … Two months from now, everybody will be paid.”