SWANZEY — A familiar face in local law enforcement has been named Swanzey’s director of public works.
Joseph DiRusso has been serving in the role in an interim capacity since Glenn Smith resigned last month for a position in Fitzwilliam, the town of Swanzey announced in a news release Monday.
DiRusso lives in Swanzey and retired from N.H. State Police at the rank of lieutenant in 2018, according to the release. He joined the Swanzey Police Department after his retirement from the state agency, as a detective before being promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
DiRusso is currently dividing his time between the police and public works departments, but will move entirely to the latter in 2021, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
“While at first glance Joe may seem like an unlikely choice as Director of Public Works, his combination of management skills, knowledge of Swanzey, and foundation of experience in the construction industry were exactly what we were looking for,” Branley said in a prepared statement. “His emphasis on customer service and planning stood out during the interview process.”
Before starting in law enforcement, DiRusso was employed as a heavy-equipment operator for Van Dyke Construction, George Peck Construction, Olson Construction, T-Mann Environmental and Rindge’s highway department, the release says.
“I look forward to serving the Swanzey community in this new capacity and the challenges that it brings,” DiRusso said in the release.