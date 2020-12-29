WESTMORELAND — A direct-care worker at Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, Cheshire County announced Tuesday afternoon.
According to the release, the employee tested negative Dec. 23, the day before the last shift they worked. Two days later, the county said, the person developed symptoms, got tested and received a positive result, which they notified the county of Monday evening.
The county said it will test all nursing-home residents, and continue its weekly testing of staff. Workers have already been wearing masks and face shields/goggles at all times, according to the release, and anyone caring directly for residents on the floor where the positive employee last worked must also put on other protective equipment including gowns and gloves.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a handful of Maplewood employees have tested positive for COVID-19. (Some then got re-tested on their own and received a negative result, but the county still treated them as positive cases for the purposes of self-isolating.)
The county has announced only one resident case to date, in November. A subsequent round of testing did not find any additional positives among residents, the county said.
The resident has since made a full recovery, according to County Administrator Christopher Coates.
Maplewood staff and residents are scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shots Monday, then the required follow-up shot Jan. 25, according to the county's news release.