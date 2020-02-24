A major area ambulance service is scheduled to meet with a state agency Thursday to resolve alleged labor law violations, ranging from paperwork problems to bounced paychecks.
Meanwhile, the owner says health issues were to blame and that the company is financially secure.
The N.H. Department of Labor has inspected the Keene-based R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service three times since June. After an inspection report is completed, the labor department sends a letter to the employer with proposed penalties, which have reached thousands of dollars in DiLuzio’s case. Employers can then meet with the department in an informal conference to show proof of compliance and adjust the fees.
Deputy Commissioner Rudolph W. Ogden III said DiLuzio has already resolved the findings of the first inspection, with the penalties negotiated down from $2,700 to $600. He said the employer also presented proof that the $144 in back wages had been paid; that was owed because of a state law requiring payment for a minimum of two hours, even if someone is only on the clock for an hour.
Playing a crucial role in a region where EMS workers are stretched thin, DiLuzio provides primary and backup emergency medical transport coverage across Cheshire County. The company has contracts with eight local communities, according to the owner, and responded to about 4,500 emergency and non-emergency calls in 2018. DiLuzio employs roughly 50 people, 32 of whom work full time.
The company is meeting with the labor department Thursday to discuss the other two inspections, which could tack on another $3,500 and $1,900 in fines, respectively.
Penalties imposed by the department do not include back wages that an inspector has determined a company owes its employees, which must also be paid to resolve a matter. Ogden confirmed that DiLuzio has paid all wages due in the three cases.
Inspector Rob Campbell began the first inspection in mid-June and wrapped up July 26, looking at records from the prior year. The report cited paperwork violations, such as inaccurate timesheets and nearly two dozen employee files without completed proof of identity and work eligibility verification. The company was also hit for paying employees late on five pay periods, according to the report.
In mid-October, Campbell returned to DiLuzio for a second inspection that he completed Dec. 6, examining records from the beginning of August through late November. His report cited just one violation: Twelve employees’ paychecks were returned by the bank for insufficient funds on 14 occasions and, at the time of his inspection, four of those checks still hadn’t cleared.
Campbell calculated the back wages in his Dec. 6 report as $3,421.99 owed to four employees.
He came back Jan. 14 for an inspection that lasted less than two weeks, according to his report, which looked at records from early December through his visit.
Campbell determined that another nine employee paychecks had bounced during two different pay periods, with one still outstanding when he issued his Jan. 27 report. Campbell also found that the company’s employer-paid medical insurance had lapsed for its workers after it didn’t pay the premium, and staff weren’t notified in advance of the resulting change to their benefits, according to the report.
The report says DiLuzio owed $3,890.22 to three employees at the time of Campbell’s report.
Robert J. “Bob” DiLuzio Sr. and his wife, Linda DiLuzio, run the ambulance service along with Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes.
He said he and his wife were both plagued by health problems last year, which made it difficult to keep up with the administrative duties. From July through January, DiLuzio said one of them or the other was struggling to make it into work, and neither was at their best.
Linda handles the billing, he added, and a surgery pulled her from the office for two and a half months. With her out, he said there was no one to step in and manage the payroll with the same skill level.
He insisted that the ambulance service is not experiencing financial troubles, that it was instead the result of unfortunate medical problems.
“Everything just got behind,” DiLuzio said, referring to the paperwork. “Everything just fell apart.”
Linda has since recovered and is back at work every day, he noted.
All of the employees who were owed money have been paid, DiLuzio said, and he’s eager to sit down with the labor department to resolve the fines.