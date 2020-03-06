A major ambulance provider in the region has paid $1,900 in fines to settle alleged labor law violations with a state agency.
Rudolph W. Ogden III, deputy commissioner of the N.H. Department of Labor, said the settlement with the Keene-based R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service also included confirmation that employees had been paid all back wages they were due, which the department had calculated at more than $7,000. The settlement was negotiated at an informal conference Feb. 27.
The labor department has inspected DiLuzio three times since last summer, with the most recent inspection report issued in late January. In each case, inspector Rob Campbell cited violations ranging from incomplete paperwork to bounced paychecks.
After an inspection report is completed, the labor department notifies the employer of proposed penalties. Employers can then meet with the department to show proof of compliance and adjust the fees.
The second inspection, initiated in mid-October, alleged that 12 employees’ paychecks were returned by the bank for insufficient funds on 14 occasions. The department assessed $3,500 in penalties, in addition to the $3,421.99 owed to four employees.
A subsequent inspection in January determined another nine employee paychecks had bounced during two different pay periods and that staff weren’t notified when the company’s employer-paid medical insurance lapsed, a result of unpaid premiums, according to his report. The department originally assessed penalties of $1,900, plus back wages of $3,890.22 to three employees.
Ogden told The Sentinel last month that DiLuzio had already resolved the findings of the first inspection, with the penalties negotiated down from $2,700 to $600. He said the employer also presented proof that the $144 in back wages had been paid; that was owed because of a state law requiring payment for a minimum of two hours, even if someone is on the clock for only an hour.
Co-owner Robert J. “Bob” DiLuzio Sr. has blamed the situation on health problems he and his wife, Linda DiLuzio, faced last year, which he said got in the way of administrative duties.
He was not reachable for comment Friday afternoon.
Playing a crucial role in a region where EMS workers are stretched thin, DiLuzio provides primary and backup emergency medical transport coverage across Cheshire County. The company has contracts with eight local communities, according to the owner, and responded to about 4,500 emergency and non-emergency calls in 2018. DiLuzio employs roughly 50 people, 32 of whom work full time.