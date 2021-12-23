A new digital marketing company has opened its doors in downtown Keene.
Aaron Kelly, founder and owner of 360Monadnock, said Tuesday he started the business in January in his basement, and about two months ago it had enough clients to get its own brick-and-mortar location at 20 Main St., Suite 5.
360Monadnock provides digital marketing solutions to small businesses, such as videography, photography, drones, social media marketing and web development, according to a release from the company.
The location also has a podcast room, the release notes, which is available for hourly rentals to those needing to produce, livestream or edit their work.
Kelly said in the release he is excited to help local businesses — as well as others across New England — with their marketing.
“There is a need for small businesses to utilize every available digital marketing tool affordably,” he said, noting that businesses need to engage with customers differently. “We provide the means and expertise to facilitate it in a cost-effective manner that benefits the bottom line.”