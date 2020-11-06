Two state senators who represent area residents, and a third senator from Amherst, will request recounts after losing their bids for re-election Tuesday, according to Senate leadership.
Secretary of State records show that N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, and Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, were defeated in their respective races against Republicans Denise Ricciardi of Bedford and Kevin Avard of Nashua by hundreds of votes, albeit small percentages of total ballots cast.
Ricciardi won in the Senate District 9 matchup 17,920 to 17,511 whereas Avard won in the Senate District 12 contest 17,477 to 16,672.
Sen. Shannon E. Chandley, D-Amherst, was defeated by Milford Republican Gary L. Daniels with a narrower 17,457 to 17,259 split.
“Our Democracy is built on the foundation that every vote counts and every voice is heard. In such a historic election with record turnout, it’s more important than ever to ensure that every vote that was cast before or on Tuesday is counted,” N.H. Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said in a prepared statement. “As we head into the next few days, we will be working with these candidates in asking the Secretary of State for a recount in these races.”
In response to an emailed inquiry from The Sentinel, Mike Cummings, the Senate Democratic Caucus’ communications director, did not state whether the caucus has any specific concern about votes not being counted and, if so, whether this pertains to any particular communities.
”The caucus is supporting each of these three candidates in their calls for a recount,” he wrote. “With margins this slim, the candidates in each district feel a recount is warranted.”
In addition to other towns, Dietsch’s District 9 includes Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. District 12, which Levesque represents, includes Rindge along with other communities outside the local area.
”For the last several months, we have been speaking with New Hampshire voters about their concerns and what is at stake in this election,” the Dietsch campaign said as part of an emailed statement. “Because of the unique and unprecedented variables in the election, we are pursuing a recount [to] be certain the will of every single voter is properly factored in. This is an important part of the democratic process.”
All serving their first term, Chandley, Dietsch and Levesque represent three of the four Senate districts set to flip to Republican control after Tuesday’s election, leaving the GOP with a new majority in both chambers of the Statehouse. The Senate Republican Caucus announced Thursday that it had unanimously chosen Sen. Chuck Morse of Salem to succeed Soucy as Senate president.
State statute lists a sliding-fee schedule for requesting a recount, based on the office in question and the size of the winner’s lead.