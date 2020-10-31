Three additional labor unions have endorsed N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch for re-election, according to her campaign.
They are the New Hampshire chapter of the AFL-CIO, the state council of carpenters from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, and the National Education Association-NH.
“We have seen Jeanne’s commitment to our students’ futures time and time again, and we know she is committed to the vision we all share to help every student reach their potential by defending and investing in our public schools and colleges,” NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said in a prepared statement.
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running for another term in N.H. Senate District 9, which includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. She’s running in Tuesday’s election against Denise Ricciardi, a Republican from Bedford.