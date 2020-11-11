The results of the election in N.H. Senate District 9 remain the same after Peterborough Democrat Jeanne Dietsch called off a recount Tuesday, N.H. Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday morning.
Dietsch, who was running as an incumbent, lost her seat to Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican. Ricciardi won 17,920 votes to Dietsch’s 17,511.
Dietsch said in an email Wednesday morning that the recount was only for audit purposes for the N.H. Democratic Party, and she conceded Tuesday after the party decided it had the information it needed.
“It was an honor to serve the people of Senate District 9, both legislatively and as individuals,” she said. “I greatly appreciate all the emails, letters and flowers from friends and supporters.”
District 9 covers 14 communities, including Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.