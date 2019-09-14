N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, a Peterborough Democrat, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for president, the Klobuchar campaign announced via news release Friday.
“My first priority is to defeat Donald Trump, and Amy Klobuchar is the candidate proven to pull in the independent and cross-party votes we need to win the swing states,” Dietsch said in the release.
“My second priority is to elect a strong, energetic president who will accomplish the goals most Americans aspire to: opportunity for all, safety, a healthy environment, affordable healthcare and a strong economy,” Dietsch continued. “Senator Klobuchar has successfully guided more bills into law than almost any other Senator. She can both win and get the job done.”
In addition to Peterborough, Dietsch’s district includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Richmond and Troy.