An October 2017 crash in Marlborough involving a propane tanker and two passenger vehicles has led to a spate of litigation in local courts that has pulled in two drivers, the city of Keene, Geico and the owners of a chicken that supposedly wandered into the road.
The early-afternoon crash on Route 124 put a Keene woman in the hospital with serious injuries, caused a propane leak and led to 15-hour road closure.
N.H. State Police said at the time that the woman, Lanie O’Brien, then 49, was driving west in a Hyundai sedan when a pickup operated by Peter B. Thomas, then 86, of Dublin, crashed into her from behind. The collision sent O’Brien’s car into the eastbound lane, where it collided with an oncoming tanker owned by Eastern Propane Gas Inc., police said.
The tanker rolled onto its side and began to leak, according to police. Thomas and the truck driver, Christopher S. Tucker, 45, of Greenville, were uninjured.
More than 60 people from two dozen agencies responded to the crash, including a hazardous-materials team from the Keene Fire Department that helped contain the spill.
Nearly two years later, multiple parties are still arguing over who’s to blame. A lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial next year in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
In a complaint filed in July 2018, O’Brien said she was driving on Oct. 9, 2017, when she braked for an animal in the road — a chicken or “domestic fowl” of some kind, according to other filings in the case.
O’Brien’s complaint accuses Thomas of negligence for “failing to observe (her) vehicle slowing” and rear-ending her, causing the collision with the propane truck. Her lawsuit seeks an unspecified sum to compensate her for injuries, medical costs, lost income and other damages she says resulted from the crash.
O’Brien’s lawyer, Christopher J. Seufert of Franklin, told The Sentinel Wednesday that she has a permanent scar across her forehead and a shoulder injury that still bothers her. Seufert said she missed about six months of work.
But Thomas, in court filings, denies he was negligent and says others are at fault.
Thomas “was traveling at a reasonable rate of speed” and “complying with the posted speed limit and rules of the road” when the car in front of him stopped abruptly, Laurence W. Getman, a Manchester-based attorney, wrote in a court filing this February.
Among other defenses, Thomas’s filings in court assert that O’Brien’s sudden braking was not safe and, if an animal was in the road, its owners deserve at least some of the blame.
Meanwhile, he’s pulled the animal’s alleged owners into the suit, filing his own claims against Mark and Tammy Day of Marlborough. Thomas alleges the Days owned the chicken that O’Brien says crossed into the road and says they were careless in letting it run loose.
“Mr. and Mrs. Day failed to properly contain their domestic fowl, breaching their duty and allowing the domestic fowl to wander into the roadway,” causing the crash, Thomas’s lawyer wrote in a notice stating that he will seek to prove the Days are liable.
Getman did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Thomas declined to comment.
Efforts to reach Mark and Tammy Day on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful, and their lawyer declined to comment. But in court filings, they have denied responsibility. It’s the fault of the two drivers, they argue.
“Ms. O’Brien made a sudden, abrupt, and unsafe stop in the middle of a roadway that had no posted stop signs, intersecting roads, or driveways,” their attorney, James E. Lonano of Bedford, wrote in a notice filed in April.
He added, “There is no corroborating evidence to support her contention that a chicken or other domestic fowl was in or near the roadway at the time of the accident.”
The Days also consider Thomas “negligent” and therefore responsible, Lonano wrote.
Meanwhile, other parties have gotten involved, seeking to recoup the costs they say they incurred due to the crash.
Geico — O’Brien’s car insurer at the time of the crash — has intervened in the lawsuit, also accusing Thomas of negligence and seeking to recoup the $16,531 the company says it paid for repairs and rental-car costs.
And in a separate lawsuit, filed this year, the city of Keene contends Thomas should reimburse the city to the tune of $17,626, plus a $1,000 penalty.
The Keene Fire Department spent hours at the scene, with the hazardous-materials response team and other personnel — including the fire chief, deputy fire chief and shift commander — working under the direction of Marlborough Fire Chief John Manning, according to a letter Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard sent to Thomas in late October 2017.
The letter cited a New Hampshire law under which someone responsible for causing a release of hazardous materials can be held liable for the emergency response costs. Howard’s letter informed Thomas that he would be responsible for the costs unless he appealed to the N.H. Department of Safety within 30 days.
The city says Thomas did not appeal or pay, landing the dispute in court.
Thomas’s attorney, Getman, has moved to consolidate the Keene lawsuit with the one brought by O’Brien because they involve similar facts and allegations. “Additionally, the defendant had a single limit insurance policy that would apply to this collision and all parties need to be in the case in order to settle the matter,” he wrote.