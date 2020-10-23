PETERBOROUGH — A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Bantam Grill in Peterborough on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and may have been infectious at the time, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
The potential exposure in Peterborough was one of several announced by the department Friday. Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18, the department said, people who at some point tested positive for COVID-19 visited two Portsmouth restaurants, Daniel Street Tavern and The Goat Bar and Grill, and two in Concord, The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern.
The person’s visit to the Bantam Grill occurred during the afternoon and evening of Oct. 13 in the bar area, according to the department.
While it’s notifying the known contacts of the COVID-positive people who visited all those restaurants, the department is also “making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus,” it said in a news release.
Cases have been on the rise in New Hampshire lately, with the state health department tallying 896 active infections as of Friday morning. Peterborough had between one and four residents known to have the disease.
The department’s count of active cases had dropped as low as 209 in early September, though the state was not running as many tests as it is now.
State health officials urge anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, isolate from others, contact their doctor and get tested for the viral disease.
Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea and loss of taste or smell, the department says.
People can also spread the coronavirus without displaying symptoms. Testing is widely available for people whether or not they have symptoms, and insurance is not required. Information about testing in New Hampshire is available at nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/testing-guidance.htm.
This article has been updated to include Friday's COVID-19 case counts.