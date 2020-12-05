After multiple people who may have been infectious visited a Keene bar, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is advising anyone who was there in the same timeframe to get tested for COVID-19.
The department said Saturday that at least nine people who have tested positive visited MacDougall's Tavern on Park Ave. between Nov. 20 and 24.
The establishment's owner, John MacDougall, told The Sentinel Friday that he, an employee and seven customers tested positive around the week of Thanksgiving. The bar closed Nov. 25 after learning that customers had tested positive, and reopened Friday.
The state health department said it is working to notify close contacts of anyone who has tested positive, but made the public notification because it may not be able to identify everyone who visited the bar during that time.
The department also announced potential exposures at two other establishments, Filotimo Casino & DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester and Chop Shop Pub in Seabrook.