The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The site of a proposed 208-unit residential complex in Swanzey, at the intersection of Old Homestead Highway and Safford Drive, is pictured. The developer, John J. Flatley Co., recently settled a lawsuit claiming it violated federal housing law.
NORTH SWANZEY — A company that’s proposing a large apartment complex on Old Homestead Highway recently settled a lawsuit accusing the company of breaking federal housing law in Nashua.
Prosecutors in that case claimed the John J. Flatley Co. had violated the Fair Housing Act by refusing to let a former tenant keep a dog in her apartment as an emotional support animal, according to court records. The Massachusetts-based firm had told the tenant, who experiences anxiety and depression, she could have a different animal but rejected her request for a dog, citing its tenant policies, the records show.
The former Nashua tenant, Natasha Grant, filed a discrimination complaint with federal housing regulators in June 2020, saying the Flatley Co. hadn’t accommodated her disability. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire brought her case in federal court last April.
The Flatley Co., which owns commercial and residential properties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, agreed late last month to settle that dispute, court records show.
As part of the deal, the company did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $35,000 to Grant and her husband. Prosecutors also required the company to enact reasonable disability accommodations at its New Hampshire properties and said its property managers must attend training on federal housing protections, including disability discrimination.
Flatley Co. officials did not respond to a request Monday for comment.
The company introduced plans for the Swanzey development — comprising four buildings, each with 52 apartments — in November. That housing would likely attract young professionals, a project engineer told town officials, helping bolster the local workforce and spur economic growth.
The Flatley Co. plans — which drew pushback from several residents — also include adding a 5,000-square-foot industrial building on the site that could be shared by multiple businesses. The project still needs approval from Swanzey’s planning board.