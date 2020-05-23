A development company is suing to overturn the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment’s recent denial of its plans for an apartment building on Old Homestead Highway.
The company, Walpole-based Avanru Development Group Ltd., filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Avanru has proposed a four-story, 76-unit building to provide affordable housing for seniors. It asked the zoning board for a special exception to build multi-family housing in the business district.
The board denied the request on May 4, after hearing from numerous neighborhood residents who opposed the project. Many of them said the large new development would not fit in with the existing neighborhood.
They also expressed worry that the development would increase traffic and reduce property values. Avanru submitted a report by an appraiser and information from the N.H. Department of Transportation that, according to the company, refuted those concerns.
The proposed site of the building, 115 Old Homestead Highway/Route 32, lies between Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport and Wilson Pond. The area has a mix of homes and businesses.
In considering the special exception request, the zoning board had to weigh four specific criteria. It found the project failed on two of the four. Board members held that the proposed development was not similar to a use already authorized in the district and in an appropriate location. They also held that it would be “offensive” to the neighborhood, using a term from the town zoning ordinance.
In its appeal, Avanru argues the board’s decision was unlawful on both of those counts.
The company says board members “disregarded the plain text of the applicable Zoning Ordinance” by comparing the project to existing developments rather than authorized uses, which include hotels, nursing homes and various types of businesses.
Avanru also says the board improperly ruled the project “offensive.” The lawsuit claims board members based their decision on the project’s aesthetic impact, even though its size, setback and other dimensions were all in accordance with the zoning ordinance.
“The Board accepted hours and hours of testimony from the public and decided to deny Avanru’s application on the basis of its apparent unpopularity and not on its merits,” Avanru’s attorney, James P. Harris, wrote.
In an email Friday, Avanru President and CEO Jack Franks said the board yielded to a vocal minority in rejecting a “much needed affordable housing development.”
“We will pursue all legal options available to us to remedy the obvious and egregious errors of law committed by the board and will continue to stand and fight for those seniors whose voices were silenced,” Franks said.
Adam Mulhearn, the vice chairman of the zoning board, who presided during the Avanru proceedings due to the chairman’s recusal, declined to comment Friday, deferring to the town’s administration and attorney. Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said the town does not comment on pending litigation.