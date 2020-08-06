U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has received the endorsement of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick’s political action committee in her bid for another term in Washington.
“Whether as a United States senator, a governor, a teacher and educational leader, or just a good and decent friend, I have known and admired Jeanne Shaheen for decades,” Patrick said in a news release from the TogetherFUND, which he founded and chairs. “... Her history-making career has been defined by her effective advocacy for women, for students, for working people, for all strivers — always in the independent and self-reliant spirit of New Hampshire.”
Patrick served as governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015 and was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate before former Vice President Joe Biden secured the nomination.
Shaheen, of Madbury, was the first woman to have been elected both governor and U.S. senator, her Senate website notes. She is running for a third six-year Senate term against challenges from fellow Democrats Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
There are four candidates on the Republican primary ballot: Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham, Andy Martin of Manchester and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.
The primary is Sept. 8.